The Award Winning KRUSING AMERICA Is Coming to Pure Flix

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2017 --KRUSING AMERICA, the multiple award-winning docu-series, distributed by US based Global Genesis Group LLC., will make its North American debut on Pure Flix digital streaming service. KRUSING AMERICA is a family TV docu-series about an American hero without an American hometown. When lifetime military man Lt. Colonel Victor Krus and his family return to America after spending his career-long service overseas, they are without a place to call home. KRUSING AMERICA follows the Krus family as they crisscross the country on a quest to find a town that they will love. KRUSING AMERICA offers a straight from the headlines twist on the classic story of coming home.



Award-winning director Linda Kruse presents this multi-award winning series designed to touch the hearts of viewers, ignite the pride of its citizens, and inspire a country. "I originally created KRUSING AMERICA as a documentary about my brother Lt. Colonel Victor Krus, his wife and kids and their search for a great place to live in America. It became clear early on that this was a much larger story that needed more time to develop. So I broke it into a series and I've been completely astounded at how well KRUSING AMERICA has been received all over the world. I wanted to create content that can be enjoyed by parents and kids together and honor the people we met along the way. I'm amazed at how it has grown into something I could never have imagined.



In fact, KRUSING AMERICA has gone on to win over 60 Awards at film festivals all over the world. From Berlin to Bali, to most recently as the Overall Winner at the International Tourism Awards, the Festival Winner at the Directors Awards, and concluding with the ultimate privilege of winning both Filmmaker of the Year and Director of the Year. I'm in awe at how a small feel-good American family series could have such a wonderful impact on the world," Kruse said.



Charles Morris Jr., VP of Development of Acquisitions for Global Genesis Group, said, "We are so happy that North America will finally see the great series KRUSING AMERICA. Not only has KRUSING AMERICA won dozens of awards, but it's also an extremely positive show about a true-blooded American family with strong American values. The series is presented beautifully by the award-winning director Linda Kruse. The audience of Pure Flix will appreciate the values and faith of the Krus family. This will be an impactful show, that will start to build an audience so that we can continue this journey in Season Two."



Director Kruse stated, "The quality and interactiveness of KRUSING AMERICA allows sponsors, distributors and fans to participate in a multi-award winning series that has an international appeal for families everywhere. With the recent partnership of Global Genesis Group I know that this series will not only have a broader reach in the world from a distribution standpoint, but our hope is to also find the next KRUSING AMERICA family for Season 2 and continue the show for years to come."



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP management company.