Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2015 --The Bailey Agency announced today special discount pricing on their standard press release package, for a limited time. Their "Ultimate Business Special" offers a discounted pricing on their standard press release distribution package. The Bailey Agency is a public relations and marketing firm that specializes in building brand awareness while providing maximum exposure for clients from small business to large corporate businesses. The firm has announced today that they are offering their Standard press release distribution package at more than 30 percent off, for a limited time, through May 31, 2015.



The Standard package currently has some of the bells and whistles of their Advanced and Premium packages, for a limited time. Some of the added features include distribution to The Associated Press, PR Log, PR News, Enhanced Blogger Visibility, the ability to add images, video and documents and much more. Normally, the Standard Package does not include these added features. Furthermore, the package is being offered at nearly a 30 percent discount, making if affordable for anyone wanting to try press release distribution for the first time or for an established company in need of an aggressive distribution service. As such, the marketing firm is calling this the "Ultimate Business Special". The special pricing and added features run now through May 31, 2015.



About The Bailey Agency

The Bailey Agency specializes in writing press releases and press release distribution services. The firm provides writing and distribution services locally, regionally and nationally for a variety of industries including Arts & Entertainment, Band/Musicians, Real Estate, Restaurants, Associations & Non-Profits, Authors and Book Publishers, E-Commerce, Local Business, Technology and Travel and Hospitality, and more. Clients can either hire one of their editors to write a press release or clients can submit their own press release to be distributed throughout the U.S. and around the world, allowing clients to reach targeted industries and regions. Being found on the internet is an important in achieving greater visibility, generating publicity and driving potential customers to your business. The Bailey Agency has the ability to reach journalists, bloggers, potential customers and current customers, distributing news to premium online authorities, journalists and bloggers. The Bailey Agency also offers other services such as PR Representation and Event Planning/Project Management. The firm is currently accepting clients in need of a firm to manage their event and/or assist in the planning and development phase.



To learn more about The Bailey Agency and their business services, please visit, http://baileyagencygroup.weebly.com/store/p2/%2A%2A%2AUltimate_Business_Special%2A%2ASTANDARD_DISTRIBUTION_PACKAGE%2A%2AFor_a_limited_time.html



