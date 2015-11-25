Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --The Bailey Agency, LLC recently announced the launch of their public relations firm, re-branding themselves as a full service public relations and marketing management firm for emerging and established artists and brands. This news comes on the heels of their announcement that they have launched a music and entertainment division, providing PR and talent management services for signed and unsigned talent in the music industry. The firm has historically worked with musicians, actors, book authors, fashion designers and models, technology developers, and companies that put on events, parties and festivals. However, with the launch of the music division, whether one is a singer or has produced a major hit, their campaigns are a suitable option. The Bailey Agency is also currently accepting new music talent for their music roster for talent in need of joint PR services and talent representation.



The Bailey Agency helps up-and-coming, established artists, celebrity, corporate brands, and talent in the music industry in need of publicity services, project and talent management. By creating and maintaining a strong community management presence across social media using digital and traditional PR, they are able to enhance a brand's media presence. Whether artists needs bio writing, short term or long term PR initiatives to generate a buzz and create excitement around their project, event, or release, the publicity team at The Bailey Agency has the knowledge, connections, tools and experience to get it done.



As a cutting-edge, full service entertainment public relations and marketing management firm, they build innovative PR and publicity campaigns of great value or clients in need of generating a buzz and gaining attention to their product, project, release or event. They develop marketing strategies that are tailored to their client's brand, and provide a strategic map aligned with the clients marketing efforts. Head-quartered in Richmond, Virginia, the firm provides nationwide public relations, media management, marketing services and music promotion to artists and brands interested in accelerating their growth, reputation and market presence through media relations, product launches, events and promotions, and more.



"I have been in the entertainment industry, music specifically, providing PR services such as press release writing and distribution, pitching stories to media, journalist and news authorities and managing entertainment events for the pasts 15 years. So it only made sense to marry these elements into a full service PR firm that specializes in supporting the publicity of artists and their brands," says Renee Bailey CEO and Executive PR/Media Management Director



With more than 15 years of experience, the firm executes a substantial level of command when it comes to pitching and endorsing brands to the media. "We find the right influencer, tell your signature story, track your story, and analyze its impact. With holistic and forward-thinking PR services tailored to specific needs, we revel in providing representation and effective PR campaigns for corporate brands and the entertainment industry to include musicians, actors, authors, events and more," says Bailey.



"We are not talent managers, we are a PR firm. However, we can provide talent management for those music artists who need or request publicity services and talent management. I know what artists need and what they want in a PR campaign because I was there," says Bailey



"One of the best strategies to quickly establish credibility, get known and differentiate yourself other brands is to share your signature story," says Bailey.



The Bailey Agency is currently accepting music clients such as singers, bands and music groups, in need of PR campaigns and media relations management to add to their roster. For representation or to receive a quote, contact The Bailey Agency at www.baileyagencygroup.com. If you are interested in becoming a talent representative for the firm, send an email to the contact information below.



