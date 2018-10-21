The Baldwin Bang Wireless Elite Headphones Offer a Feature Rich Sound at Consumer Friendly Pricing

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2018 --The Baldwin Bang Wireless Elite Headphones, the revolutionary new feature rich headphone offering quality sound at a price consumers can afford, is live on global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



High quality, featured pack wireless headphones often come at a steep price. Heavy markups, expensive branding and marketing all factor into the cost; making high-end headphones priced just out of reach for most consumers. Baldwin Bang is taking a direct-to-consumer approach by offering its feature packed Wireless Elite Headphones at a fraction of the cost.



"We wanted people to be able to buy a cheap pair of headphones and still get the quality, comfort, and features offered in more expensive headphones," says founder and CEO Izaak Lorenz on the inspiration behind the project. "It is really all about trying to give people a cheaper alternative that does not require compromising what they really love."



Named in honor of Nathanial Baldwin, the man responsible for inventing an early day headphone, the company's mission is to create headphones that are affordable, feature a comfortable design, premium sound quality, and a ton of features usually only found on more expensive headphones. Like its namesake, the Baldwin Bang Wireless Elite Headphone is also a trailblazer; staking its claim as the world's first over-the-ear headphones that utilize the Type-C Fast Charge system. With just 10 minutes of charging time users can enjoy over 150 minutes of playback time, making these the perfect companion for today's fast paced life.



The Baldwin Bang comes packed with features that consumers and audiophiles alike can appreciate and enjoy:



- Bluetooth Version: 4.2

- Bluetooth Chipset: CSR8670

- Bluetooth Profiles: HFP, HSP, A2DP, AVRCP, AAC, aptX, aptX Low Latency

- Bluetooth Range: >10 Meters

- Noise Cancellation Rate: Approximately 36dbs

- Speakers: 40mm Neodymium Drivers

- Audio Impedance: 32Ohm

- Supports 3.5mm AUX cord

- Battery Life (Bluetooth + Active Noise Cancellation): ~19½ Hours

- Battery Life (Bluetooth Only): ~30 Hours

- Battery Life (Active Noise Cancellation Only): ~40 Hours

- Battery Size: 1,000mah

- Battery Type: Li-Polymer

- Type-C Fast Charge

- Charging Time: 1¼ Hours



"Most of the current budget headphones compromise so much, they are either of cheap quality, poor sound quality, uncomfortable to wear, lack style, and/or lacking in features. But when it comes to our Baldwin Bang Wireless Elite Headphones, things are different, you have the premium quality, features, comfort, and style of $300-$500 Headphones for the low budget price starting at just $99," adds Lorenz. "So what people finally get with our headphones is a pair of budget headphones with absolutely no compromises- it's like a dream come true."



The Baldwin Bang Wireless Elite Headphones are currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://bit.ly/2RUuzqZ



About Baldwin Bang

Baldwin Bang is a new headphone startup looking to shake up the competition. We were frustrated with people having to spend so much money to buy high-quality feature-rich headphones, so we decided to create our own headphones, headphones that give you the quality and features you want for an affordable price. Introducing the Baldwin Bang Wireless Elite Headphones, here to make quality affordable.