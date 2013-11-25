Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2013 --The Ballen Group is a licensed real estate agent team officially licensed with the State of Nevada and Operating out of Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas Summerlin on Durango between Desert Inn and Sahara.



The property, a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on Meridian Rain, located in North Las Vegas NV, 89031 closed on 11/22/2013 at a sales price of $172,500 which is 100% of it's original listing price of $172,500 which means The Ballen Group was able to obtain full price.



"Our Team, The Ballen Group, gets our sellers 103.98% of their list price on average", says Lori Ballen, Owner of The Ballen Group Las Vegas Real Estate Team. "I believe this is achieved through a few important steps. First, we price the home right from the beginning. We don't set the price, the seller does once we educate them by bringing in comparative sales in their direct area. Next, we launch our comprehensive marketing plan. I personally am an internet marketing specialist and believe in the power of the web. Sometimes it just takes being at the right place at the right time to find that perfect buyer, and that right place is often a blog post, or classified ad. And the final reason is that The Ballen Group is a team of specialists. So while our agent on the team is representing the client in selling their home, there is a full administrative and marketing team behind the scenes making sure the transaction is seamless.", Lori finishes.



This property closed 27 days from accepted contract, 37 days from list date and closed with the original buyer. The seller was not asked to contribute any closing days and the buyer purchased the home with a conventional loan.



The number of active real estate listings in North Las Vegas (89031), the zip code in which this property sold, increased by 4 6.2% from the previous month.



The median number of days active properties have been listed for sale in 89031 is 48. This is significantly shorter than the national average. The Ballen Group was able to close the property in 37 days which is 50% faster than the average in 89031. Additional Las Vegas Real Estate Information can be found on the company website Market Insider Tab



The number of real estate sales in September dropped by 69.9% from the previous month in North Las Vegas 89031. ?The Median household income in 89031 is $71,329 with 1,029 households earning between $35,000 to $40,000 annually.



For the zip 89031, 11.25% of the people have completed a bachelors degree as their highest education level. "We've seen a major change recently in The Las Vegas Real Estate market", says Richard Ballen, owner of The Ballen Group Las Vegas Real Estate Agent Team. "We have been focused on Las Vegas Short Sales for the past few years, but equity is back in a big way. People who have put off selling because they believed they were upside down in their home, now are finding with sales prices up, they can sell and even get some money in their pocket. This is a welcome change", Richard Closes.



About The Ballen Group

The Ballen Group which can be found at http://www.theballengroup.com provides Las Vegas Real Estate Services for Summerlin, Henderson, North Las Vegas, and for most of The Las Vegas Valley. The Ballen Group is a real estate team that believes in working hard and playing harder and giving back along the way. They donate proceeds from every check to the Keller Williams Charity called KW Cares. "I will never forget where I came from and will always remember where I am. I do this by giving back. We donate locally through The Candlelighter's Organization, local schools and community causes, and nationally to KW Cares. We believe every person can do something to help someone else. Big or small, if we all do our part, we can make a difference for those in need.", Lori Says Las Vegas Homeowners can use the Online Home Profit Calculator or call 702-482-7739 to discuss their homes value



