The Bandwidth Team Partners with BizIQ

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2020 --The Bandwidth Team, a broker of IT and telecommunications services, is pleased to announce its new partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm based in Phoenix, AZ. The Bandwidth Team is seeking to enhance its branding, improve its SEO, and enrich its digital experience for customers in the Atlanta Metro area seeking digital business solutions.



BizIQ will apply its digital content marketing expertise to help The Bandwidth Team reach more customers in need of assistance with telecommunications not just in Atlanta, GA but all over the USA. The partnership will help ensure The Bandwidth Team is able to easily connect with new business clients who need network security, cloud hosting, conferencing solutions, and more. The Bandwidth Group will benefit from a newly redesigned website, enhanced SEO/SEM efforts, and a broad digital marketing strategy.



The Bandwidth Team new website will help customers who are looking for cloud and IT services to connect with the Atlanta, GA company. All content produced under the new partnership will be written by professional copywriters and geared toward providing The Bandwidth Team's customers with engaging, relevant and timely information.



"We're very excited to be launching our new website to provide our clients more information about technology solutions that can help their business as we expand our online marketing efforts," said Ben Silliman of The Bandwidth Team. "Being able to trust BizIQ to handle our content creation and marketing plan allows us to focus on providing our clients with the highest-quality IT and telecommunications brokerage services."



About The Bandwidth Team

Founded in 2016, The Bandwidth Team brokers fiber optic Internet, SD-WAN, UCaaS, cloud solutions, data center services, from offices based out of Atlanta, GA to clients from over 200 technology providers. Through its consulting services and industry expertise, the firm helps its clients find the exact solutions they need with the best in class technology provider at affordable price points.



