The Barbera Bear Is Everywhere… Mummers Parade Strut

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2019 --Gary Barbera and Barbera Cares Thank the South Philadelphia String Band for the Special Invite to join in this year's Legendary Philadelphia Mummers Parade

Broadcast on WPHL-17 See the Gary Barbera Jeep Gladiator!



Barbera Cares looking forward to this Philadelphia tradition and encourages fun but Safety First! Don't Text and Drive, Slow Down Phone Down.



The South Philadelphia String Band are scheduled to March 4th in the 2020 Mummers Parade with their theme" Carouspell".



https://www.mrmummer.com/2020-mummers-parade-route/



According to the mrmummber.com The Mummers Parade 2020 kicks off on January 1, 2020, in Philadelphia PA. Below is the expected parade route. TV times and finalized parade route for the 2020 Mummers Parade will be updated as we get closer to New Years Day.



There will be four performance areas and three judging stands:



- Performance Area & "A" Stand Judging

N 15th St / Market St



- Fancy "B" Stand Judging

S Penn Sq / Broad St



- Performance Area (String Bands Only)

Broad St / Sansom St



- Comic "B" and "C" Stand Judging

Broad St / Bach Pl



- Performance Area (Fancy, Wenches, Comics, Fancy Brigades)

Broad St / Pine St



- Performance Area

Broad St / Carpenter St



The parade will end at Broad St. and Washington Ave.

Below is an interactive Mummers Parade Map. It includes parade route, performance areas, nearby hotels, and transportation options.



