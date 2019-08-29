The BarberaCares Program Brings Back-to-Back Backpacks for Students Going Back to School

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2019 --Students going back to school deserve fresh, new backpacks with new supplies—that's what this fun event is all about. The BarberaCares Program has once again partnered up with Team Conqueror, headed by Strawberry Mansion's own boxer, Jerome "The Conqueror" Conquest.



Barbera Backs the Backpack campaign has donated hundreds of backpacks and supplies to Conquest and Team Conqueror for giveaway this Saturday, August 31st from 4 to 7 pm at the 2600 Block of Myrtlewood Street. These bookbags are for the well-deserved, yet underserved, children of Strawberry Mansion. All are encouraged to donate bags, supplies or help distribute.



Conquest has overcome many obstacles by working hard with intense perseverance that comes from the heart, and he doesn't forget where he came from. He is much loved in his Strawberry Mansion community because of the respect he has earned over the years. Jerome is a fighter in and out of the ring because he continues to give back to his community, and the BarberaCares Program backs his efforts. Recently, Conquest won 16 Awards for his short-film "The Conqueror"—an inspirational short film of his daily, consistent routine to become a champion, highlighting his life story in Strawberry Mansion.



Barbera said, "I am more than happy to help give back the children who need it most, so that they can have the tools they need to succeed." He went on to say, "We take simple bookbags for granted and we don't realize that there is such a need in our communities. It's our pleasure to help out. These are wonderful events and we are blessed to be able to do this again with our target to distribute 1000 backpacks with supplies before the start of the school year."



BarberaCares Program has also donated Chick-Fil-A from the Northeast Tower location on Adams Avenue for the event. The BarberaCares Bear celebrating his 30th Birthday will also be on-site entertaining and assisting with distribution. Barbera said, "A backpack and school supplies shouldn't be an obstacle for these young children trying to do the right thing."



Join Strawberry Mansion's own Jerome Conquest and Team Conqueror to celebrate the start of a new school year. For more information, please visit www.garybarberacares.org or www.garybarbera.com