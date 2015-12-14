The Bathroomguru Review Announces a Website Makeover

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2015 --With over 500 articles on bathroom related home improvements, remodeling, decorating and trends, The Bathroomguru Review (www.bathroomgurureview.com) announces they have updated their site to be responsive, added more pictures, made it easier to navigate and have over a hundred plus article library on mp3 audio for those that don't want to read or want to take the audio on the go.



The site is a great way for do-it-yourselfer's to get examples before they begin their project, allowing them to see what they can do themselves or if they have to hire a professional to finish the job.



The site, serving DIY enthusiasts since 2008, covers the latest news on bathroom design ideas, remodeling insights, renovation instructions, bathroom trends, tips and tricks, as well as reviewing new and innovative products for the washroom. Also available on the site is the latest advice on layout, choosing materials and picking the right colors for a new bathroom, planning guides to help with the estimating of costs and information on obtaining municipal building permits. With a simple sign-up process, one can even receive via email FREE bi-weekly Washroom Home Improvement Tips.



Using tutorials on the site, bathroom remodelers can learn how to organize their projects and how to choose the best contractor to get the job done. They will also learn information on energy saving and water saving fixtures, storage considerations and solutions as well as ventilation and window treatments. There is even a section to learn how to adapt a bathroom for the elderly, infirm, young children and even pets.



The site is facilitated by Anthony Mclean who has a diploma in interior decoration from a certified institution and is also a member of CDECA (Canadian Decorators Association).



For more information, visit www.bathroomgurureview.com.



Contact:

Anthony Mclean

Marketing Manager

contact@bathroomgurureview.com