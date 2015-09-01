The Bax & Grant Show Tops Sports Radio America's Fall Lineup

Louisville, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2015 --The innovative sports talk show began in November 2014 as a novelty between two friends; Baxter Colburn and Grant Coppersmith. Starting only with a laptop and some music Colburn borrowed from his father, the duo set out to produce a show that discussed all things sports while entertaining fans. The show slowly began to gain momentum and in February, Sports Radio America officially welcomed Bax & Grant into its rotation. The show exploded in popularity nationwide and has never looked back.



"Since starting The Bax & Grant Sports Show last November, my life has forever been changed for the better," Colburn said. "When the show partnered with Sports Radio America in February, the amount of growth we experienced with the show was incredible. Going to five days a week is another stepping stone for us, and I am excited for the future of the show and partnership with Sports Radio America."



"Working on the show and with Sports Radio America has been a life-changing experience," Coppersmith added. "I've never had so much fun 'working'. SRA has made it possible to expand our show and has been there every step of the way assisting in the growth of the show. They have done a fantastic job at expanding the distribution of the show while at the same time allowing Baxter and I the creative control to make our own choices so the show stays our own. I'd like to thank Sports Radio America for making this a wonderful experience."



About Bax & Grant Sports Show

Bax & Grant can be accessed on multiple platforms including iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Spreaker, Live365 and iTunes, among many others. Sports Radio America.com is totally internet-based, unlike terrestrial radio.



Other talk programs on Sports Radio America's fall lineup include crowd favorite Sunday Gridiron hosted by Queen Brijhea and Memphis Spence; Pros in the Paint, Sports Talk with Ernie & Eddie, The College Credit Hour, Gotta Say It, Major League Diamond, and 2 Up Front.



Complete show listings and times are as follows:



- Bax & Grant: M-F 12-2 p.m. EST

- Sunday Gridiron: Mondays at 7-10 a.m. EST

- The College Credit Hour: Fridays at 7 p.m. EST

- Gotta Say It: Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST

- Major League Diamond: Mondays at 3 p.m. EST

- Pros in the Paint: Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST

- Sports Talk with Ernie & Eddie: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. EST

- 2 Up Front: Fridays at 3 p.m. EST



Additionally, new programming will be added this fall, including a weekend roundup featuring the American Basketball Association.



For more information on shows and programming, visit http://www.sportsradioamerica.com/