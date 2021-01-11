The Beard Marine Group Offers Quality Boat Air Conditioner in Deerfield Beach and Jupiter, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2021 --The demand for a boat conditioner has increased in recent times. This is a device that cools the ambient air. These devices are mainly used in tropical climates or during heatwaves. They are indispensable on upscale yachts and charter vessels.



For those sailing for a day or a year, a dependable air conditioner is required to keep people calm and comfortable. On the open sea, ambient temperatures can be stifling. When combined with the humidity, it becomes even more difficult for the body to cool itself. That is where Beard Marine comes into the scene. Their world-leading brand includes a variety of models well-suited to keeping one comfortable on the yacht.



The advanced boat air conditioner in Deerfield Beach and Jupiter, Florida, comes up with excellent capacity, energy consumption, noise level, and other features. Not all air conditioners are compatible with all sizes and types of boats. At Beard Marine, one can get the right marine air conditioner for one's boat.



The cooling capacities do vary by air conditioners. It is essential to match the size of the indoor space before choosing any air conditioner. Beard Marine offers various marine air conditioners that deliver enough cooling power per hour and prove more energy-efficient than similarly sized models from other companies.



From the environmentally-friendly refrigerant to innovative solutions, the company offers a wide variety of cooling units that reduce vibration in the living spaces, thereby creating a comfortable indoor climate. Working efficiently and taking up a minimal amount of space has made them a fantastic choice. Some features include rust-free drain pans, hermetically sealed units, and vibration isolation mounts.



The products require minimum maintenance and are engineered to last in the harsh marine environment. The materials used in these units are resistant to corrosion and last for decades.



About The Beard Marine Group

Founded in 1981 by Larry and Dean Beard, The Beard Marine Group has grown from just one small office in Fort Lauderdale to four offices in three cities. They are now the largest marine air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration sales and service company in the Southeastern United States, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia.