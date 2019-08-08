The Beard Marine Group Offers Self Contained Air Conditioner in Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach, Florida at Affordable Prices

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2019 --The technology of marine air conditioning has evolved a great deal over the years. The creation of some top-notch air conditioners that ensure the highest performance at the affordable prices is likely to validate this revolutionary change.



Usually, these self-contained air conditioners are sought mostly by boat or other marine vehicle owners due to the advantages they offer. A range of marine vehicles like boats, Yachts, mega yachts, sailboats, powerboats, houseboats, cabin cruisers, fishing boats, catamarans, dive boats, ships, vessels, workboats, gullets, and center consoles immensely benefit from self-contained air conditioners.



The fact that these units are easy to install keeps the initial cost as much low as possible. Besides, they do not take a lot of space; therefore, they can fit in any area in the vehicle. The Bread Marine Group is one of the largest marine air conditioning companies that provide 24-hour dockside service.



As a full-service company, they specialize in chilled water upgrades and refits, custom and specialized application refrigeration systems, as well as Sea Recovery reverse.



Low maintenance cost is another crucial factor in making these units so preferable among marine vehicle owners. They come equipped with multiple features. The built-in high pressure and low-pressure gauges of such AC units enable individuals to monitor the air conditioner and identify how healthy it is operating. Having it installed in an angle makes it quite easy to read it horizontally and vertically.



The unique design of self-contained air conditioner in Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach, Florida makes it easy to rotate the blower 360 degrees in any position within seconds. The blower wheel and scroll cage are thoughtfully designed to produce high static output with a low level of noise.



About The Beard Marine Group

Founded in 1981 by Larry and Dean Beard, The Beard Marine Group has grown from just one small office in Fort Lauderdale to four offices in three cities. They are now the largest marine air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration sales and service company in the Southeastern United States, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, Florida as well as Savannah, Georgia.