The Beard Marine Group Supplies Quality Marine Water Heaters in Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2019 --The Beard Marine Group is proud to provide high-quality marine water heaters in Deerfield Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, thus promising a reliable and economical heating solution. Due to a robust design, these appliances are used in the marine industry, even in harsh weather, and can be installed in small boats to large yachts, and for both water and space heating.



All the models are typically designed by complying with the current marine requirements and standards, which guarantee dependable and long-lasting operation, and customer satisfaction. Built small and compact, and attached with a water boiler, these units are mainly installed in the engine room.



At The Beard Marine Group, this modern device comes in four categories - basic, slim, new spa, and square 16. The Isotemp water heater comes equipped with brushed stainless steel cover as well as the innovative internal design. It offers the highest capacity through the optimized installation of the engine water heat exchanger as well as the immersion heater. The Isotemp Spa water heaters are available in 5 sizes ranging from 15 to 40 liters capacity. The units are compliant with quality standards such as stainless steel inner tank, a robust polypropylene casing or a 6 bar safety valve.



The Beard Marine Group carries a complete line of quick nautical boilers, available in seven various capacities and rated at either 500w or 1200w, depending on the unit. All come equipped with heat exchangers. The large selection of marine water heaters includes dozens or marine water heaters with heat exchangers or without.



Their commitment to customer service, coupled with the desire to understand and listen to their requirements, has made them an automatic choice. They continuously strive to maintain their reputation for high-quality service by investing time and resources in advanced training for their entire staff.



About The Beard Marine Group

Founded in 1981 by Larry and Dean Beard, The Beard Marine Group has grown from just one small office in Fort Lauderdale to four offices in three cities. They are now the largest marine air conditioning, watermaker, and refrigeration sales and service company in the Southeastern United States, with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, Florida as well as Savannah, Georgia.