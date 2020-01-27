The Benefits of a Thigh Lift

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2020 --A thigh lift or thighplasty refers to reshaping the thighs by removing excess skin and fat to reveal a more flattering and toned leg. It is similar to an arm lift. Check out our blog on arm lift here. Liposuction is performed in conjunction with a thigh lift when performed by Dr. Chad Robbins. By adding liposuction this helps to achieve a more toned appearance of the leg. Many choose to have a thigh lift at the time of an arm lift and some choose to do them separately.



The scars for a thigh lift are hidden in the groin crease. However, some patients may require a scar that not only is hidden in the groin crease but extends down the inner thigh. At your consultation, it would be determined after your exam what type of scarring would give you the best results.



Following surgery, you are required to wear compression garments for 6 weeks after surgery. You may shower 3 days after your surgery. And you may resume full physical activity after 3 weeks. However, you will be up walking the day of surgery. Many are back to work after 2 weeks following a thigh lift. Stitches following a thigh lift are dissolvable and do not need to be removed.



The results of a thigh lift are seen almost immediately, however, it does take a few months for the swelling to subside to really see the optimal results. Check out these before and after results of thigh lifts by Dr. Chad Robbins. Dr. Chad Robbins is highly trained in all aspects of plastic surgery. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.



About Dr. Robbins

Following medical school, Dr. Robbins completed a five-year general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by two additional years of plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is consistently ranked as best-in-class for hospitals and surgical training. Dr. Robbins is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery, and he is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and a member of the Aesthetic Society.