The Benefits of Chin Implants and Chin Augmentation

Chin augmentation or chin implants are a popular cosmetic surgery option for individuals who feel that their chin is not as defined or lacks proportion to the rest of their face. The following are a few of the reasons why patients choose for chin implants:



- to correct a weak or recessed chin,



- to increase the prominence of the chin bone to reduce the appearance of a double chin,



- to improve jawline and neck definition, or



- to bring the chin into proportion with the other facial features for a more balanced appearance.



A chin implant itself is made from a durable material, usually silicone that is molded around the natural bone to provide the desired amount of enhancement. Implants come in a wide range of contours and sizes to suit any patient.



What to Expect During a Chin Augmentation Procedure

Chin augmentation is normally performed as an outpatient surgery using local or general anesthesia. The implant, which is made from a silicone material, is inserted through an incision made inside of the mouth to keep the scar as invisible as possible. Once the implant is in place, the incision is closed with sutures, and a bandage is placed over the chin. If chin augmentation is the only procedure being performed, the surgery can be completed in about an hour.



The Recovery Process

It is important to follow the Dr. Chad Robbins' aftercare instructions to ensure proper healing and to prevent complications. Patients are normally able to return to most activities within a week of their surgery; however, strenuous activity should be avoided for 3 weeks. There will be some swelling and minimal bruising immediately following the surgery; however, most of the swelling should subside within a month to reveal the results.



When looking for a Nashville board-certified plastic facial surgeon to perform a chin augmentation, it is important to look for a surgeon like Dr. Chad Robbins with extensive experience involving chin implants and who will take the time to help you find the implant that will provide the most natural results.



Dr. Chad Robbins is highly trained in all aspects of plastic and reconstructive surgery. A native of Huntsville, Alabama, he received his bachelor of science degree from Sewanee: The University of the South, graduating magna cum laude. He completed his medical degree at University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.



Following medical school, Dr. Robbins completed a five-year general surgery residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by two additional years of plastic surgery training at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, which is consistently ranked as best-in-class for hospitals and surgical training.