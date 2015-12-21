The Benefits of Vitamin E in Beards

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2015 --Modern science has studied Vitamin E extensively in recent years. With the men's grooming industry on the rise almost every man out there is learning about the advantages of Vitamin E for both hair as well as skin. Brand new studies have actually uncovered benefits that many men with beards are not aware of. The B.I.G. Company Inc., has launched their brand new 100 percent organic beard balm containing organic vitamin E on Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, and Amazon.fr and wanted to share these findings. Consequently, they have released these findings in 5 neatly organized headings. These contemporary findings will help beardsmen whom wish to make an educated decision about buying their next beard product.



When interviewed, beard company spokesman, Alanzo Paul stated, "Vitamin E is miraculous for beards."



Remarkably, beardsmen are starting to understand that Vitamin E aids in overall beard hair and skin wellness, as well as, upkeep. According to a research study published by Oregon State University in February 2012 by Alexander J. Michels, Ph.D. "After topical application, vitamin E builds up not only in cell membranes, yet likewise in the extracellular lipid matrix of the stratum corneum, where vitamin E adds to antioxidant defenses.".



The Recently Discovered 5 Benefits of Organic Vitamin E:



1. Skin: It is extremely common says skin experts that the skin under a beard becomes inflamed as a result of free radicals. Numerous research studies have actually revealed that the anti-oxidants included in Vitamin E safeguard the body's cells in the skin and stop the development of the brand-new radicals which can easily damage skin.



2. Hair Growth: Massaging Organic Beard Balm containing vitamin E into a beard can enhance blood flow to that certain area of the physical body. The result of a healthy supply of blood to the face is that it promotes beard hair to grow.



3. Split Ends: Hair professionals agree that Vitamin E is a effective treatment to beards with split ends. The split ends are caused by a variety of reasons such as: harmful chemicals, blow drying, poor hair maintenance, etc. Regular treatments of beard balm in a beard will make sure that hairs will certainly stay strong, healthy, and moisturized.



4. Treatment for Dandruff: Research shows that Vitamin E deeply hydrates both hair and skin which will treat beard dandruff. If utilized in a daily program, beards can stay dandruff free.



5. Nutrients: Vitamin E is incredibly prominent because of the substantial number of benefits to beard hair. It promotes beard hair growth, healthy sheen, antioxidants, hydrating to both skin as well as beard hair, aids in fixing split ends, avoids untimely graying, and even has anti-aging properties.



About Organic Beard Balm

The B.I.G. Company Inc.'s 100 percent Organic Beard Balm formula is one of the most potent on the market. It contains no fillers, binders, or other harmful chemicals. The Organic Beard Balm consists of: beeswax, shea butter, argan oil, jojoba oil, vitamin E oil, as well as vanilla oil. The formula contains no usual allergens, GMOs or synthetic components.