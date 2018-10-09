The Berry Berry Crafts Beautiful, Eco-Friendly Handbags from Upcycled Materials

Nottingham, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --Shoppers around the world are becoming increasingly concerned with how the products they choose are made. This includes seeking out brands that work to preserve the environment throughout their manufacturing processes. The Berry Berry is committed to creating stylish handbags and purses from upcycled materials to minimize their impact on the environment.



The company utilizes a variety of unique materials to create its products, including leftover cuttings from upholstery manufacturers, reclaimed clothing, recycled magazines and even wrapping paper. The end result is one-of-a-kind products that customers won't find anywhere else. Because of the diversity of materials used, each piece is truly unique, even within the same overall style.



The product line includes a variety of bag styles, ranging from small clutches and cosmetics cases to full-sized totes and satchels. With the larger bags, users can choose between shoulder bag and messenger bag styles to suit their preferences. Every bag also includes a zippered interior pocket so that users can stash their cell phones securely and within easy reach.



To help bring the initial product line to shoppers around the world, The Berry Berry has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $13,000. The funds raised will go towards expanding operations, manufacturing more products and developing the next product line. At the time of this release, the campaign had already generated more than $6,300 from over 30 backers.



Campaign backers will be eligible to receive a variety of rewards based on the amount they contribute. For just $16, they can get a cosmetics bag from the product line. The large tote bags, messenger bags and clutches are available to early backers for just $23. After the early-bird offers have been claimed, the Kickstarter price for these items will go up to $29. Early backers can get an evening bag for $64, after which the price will rise to $77.



The Berry Berry team expects to deliver the products to campaign contributors in December 2018. This means they can get the products in time to give as gifts for the holidays.