The Best Acetylacetone Manufacturer: Wei Rong Pharmaceutical and Chemical Corporation

Quzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2019 --Wei Rong, a pharmaceutical and chemical company, has participated in CPhI & P-MEC China at Shanghai New International Expo Centre on June 18, 2019. The exhibition aims to introduce companies like Wei Rong to foreign agencies, which has attracted a lot of attention from global pharmaceutical industry professionals.



Since its first year took place in 2001, CPhI & P-MEC China has become Asia's largest and most specialized pharmaceutical event. Throughout the years, the event has witnessed the country's pharmaceutical industry progress from playing catch-up with the rest of the world to leading the way. Among all companies, Wei Rong, with a history of 31 years in the chemical industry, has become the biggest company in chemical and animal health manufacture in Zhejiang Province.



Acetylacetone, as the main product of Wei Rong company, is often used as a catalyst for cracking petroleum, hydrogenation and hydroformylation reactions. It also serves as oxidation to promote agents of oxygen. Other functions like removing the metal oxides are also common in daily life, even though it is only a chemical product rarely heard by the public.



The existing manufactured chemicals in Wei Rong like Acetylacetone-with annual production of more than 15,000 tons-have been widely praised by agencies and franchisers both at home and abroad including countries in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Wu Yingting, the president of Wei Rong corporation, said: "Through this exhibition, we have approached a lot of customers from other countries, like India and Pakistan, and finally become business partners."



As the only manufacturer of furan products that are banned in China, Wei Rong has established long-termed cooperation with agencies abroad. In 2018, its annual sell has reached approximately 390 million RMB (55.7 million dollars), after increased from 190 million RMB (27 million dollars) in 2017.



"The next step for our company," said Wu, "is to increase the annual production of acetylacetone to approximately 20, 000 tons, and we are also planning to add one more chemical product acetylacetone calcium, preparing for the next exhibition in Germany in November."



However, facing the darkening economic picture in the aftermath of the trade war between America and China, Wu said that the competition for export manufacturers is intensifying, particularly as the price has been adjusted to an unprecedented low level. "But as the leading company in this area, we have the confidence to tide over this and waiting for the next opportunity," said Wu.



About Wei Rong

Wei Rong Pharmaceutical & Chemical Corporation is an international fine chemical product manufacturer based in China. With 31 years history of manufacturing fine chemicals such as veterinary GMP APIs for a wide range of international customers from all sectors of the industry, Wei Rong has established its reputation for the fine quality and reasonable price of its products, including acetylacetone, isopropenyl acetate, furazolidone, nitrofurazone, 5-nitrofurfural diacetate, mequindox, olaquindox, benzofuran. Most of the products are only for export.



