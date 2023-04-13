The Best Fence for Rainy Weather: Chain Link Fences in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2023 --When fencing a property in a rainy area like Vancouver, it's essential to choose a fence that can withstand weather conditions. Chain link fences are an excellent option for rainy climates – they are sturdy, durable, and require minimal maintenance. For more, go to https://qsfencing.ca/blog/fencing-in-north-vancouver-what-to-take-into-consideration-in-rainy-cities/



Before choosing any fencing material for the home, it is essential to assess the climate. People in rainy or humid regions likely know wood isn't an optimum choice. Chain link fences are sturdy as they're made of galvanized steel or vinyl coated, making them resistant to strong winds, snow, and even the occasional atmospheric river.



Chain link fences are also durable. With steel in their construction, they require little upkeep. For busy homeowners—that means resistance to rust and corrosion. These fences last for years with minimal wear and tear. That means no staining, sealing, or painting, leaving homeowners more time to attend to other issues or relax.



One little thing to consider when installing a chain link fence is the wire gauge. The gauge refers to the wire thickness used in the fence's construction. A thicker gauge is generally favourable in rainy conditions, especially if the fence is meant to stay in place for a long time.



With a little effort, primarily consisting of a scrub with a hose and a soft brush, chain link can last for years. In the unlikely event of holes or damage, the team at QS Fencing can offer repairs and assistance.



About QS Fencing

Established in 2010, QS Fencing is a family-owned business that aims to provide quality products and superior service. It is a Vancouver residential and commercial fencing company that is licensed and insured. All employees are WCB insured as well. QS Fencing serves the geographical areas of Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Maple Ridge, Richmond, Surrey, and Delta, BC.



