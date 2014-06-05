The Best in Vaping Mods Being Offered by Triple Seven eCigs

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2014 --The M-1 Vaping Mod from Triple Seven allows consumers to have a fully personalized e-cigarette experience. This high-end product comes from the most trusted name in electronic cigarettes and offers a host of premium options and features that are sure to satisfy any vaping enthusiast.



Like most of Triple Seven’s products, the M-1 is made from high grade materials and created using expert craftsmanship. It is designed for comfort and ease of use, but it is also made to last. It comes with an easy-to-read LED display that lets users know when the battery is low. It conserves power by shutting off automatically after a few moments on non-use



The M-1 is crafted for ultimate convenience. It fits most of Triple Seven’s own liquid flavors. And the company has a number of them- dozens in fact, ranging from traditional tobacco flavors to fruity or dessert flavors. Any electronic smoking customer is sure to find a flavor they can love.



The M-1 is completely adjustable, permitting varying voltages and wattages to create the smoking experience that customers want. The LED display will tell users what voltage and amperage is being used at all times. It works with 18350 or 18650 Triple Seven batteries, making it easy to use with customers’ existing supply of electronic cigarette batteries & tanks. The batteries for the product itself are sold separately, however.



The unit’s batteries are designed to be protected and safe to use. They ensure the product and the consumer are notnot harmed during use.



Consumers should know that they can purchase the product for less than $100 from the company website. Retail stores will offer a considerably higher price for the same product.



This product continues Triple Seven’s tradition of producing only the finest in electronic cigarette materials for consumers to use. Its convenient size and weight make it easy to take anywhere, and its sophisticated design allows consumers to vape for extending periods of time with the larger 18650 battery.



About Triple Seven E-Cigs

Triple Seven E-Cigs is Located in Burbank, California and is a premium manufacture of electronic cigarettes and e liquid sold wold wide. Triple Seven produces dozens of uniquely designed products to satisfy every need of the electronic cigarette user.