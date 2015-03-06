The Best Mattress Releases New Mattress Comparison and Shopping Guide

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2015 --Buying a new mattress is not something many people look forward to, between the task of narrowing hundreds of options to facing confusing sales tactics. But, since a mattress proves integral to good sleep and is something that gets years of use, it is one purchase worth spending a little time on.



The Best Mattress, a website that provides tips and educational support to consumers, recently released a guide designed to make the task a little clearer. Titled, "Guide to Comparing Mattresses and Deciphering Value", the article was published March 5, ahead of this summer's holiday sales.



Rather than point readers towards specific mattresses, this guide explains how to avoid common pitfalls when shopping and offers detailed information about what to look and why. The focus is on questions shoppers should ask in order to get the most relevant information needed to compare quality and value.



Tips for navigating the mattress shopping experience include being aware of why some brands limit information on products, the basics of the "name game", why comparable beds aren't always equal, and how sales can be misleading.



The Best Mattress then delves into specific questions targeted by mattress type, including memory foam, latex and innersprings. Along with brief but detailed descriptions of the most important "specs" shoppers should weigh, the guide includes explanations of common terms and what they mean. For example, with memory foam, items like density, layer thickness and foam properties receive attention.



Also included are targeted questions to ask for all mattresses regarding warranty and trial period as well as the importance of reviews. The editorial details how these factors relate to consumer's interest and provides several useful tips the average shopper may not know.



The comparison guide is available to the public in full on The Best Mattress blog, where readers can also find articles on subjects like choosing the best mattress for couples, comparisons of organic beds, and other informative mattress-related subjects.



About TheBest-Mattress.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed at look at the facts.