The Best PowerPoint Alternative Focusky Brings Amazing Transition to Presentations

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --Focusky presents their PowerPoint alternative with its amazing features, such as animation editor 3D camera, graphs and charts, dynamic characters, 3D backgrounds, and much more. They focus customer's attention to the new Amazing Transition function that will help people easily convert their static slides into an animated attractive movie that will grab and keep the interest of the audience.



The best PowerPoint alternative Focusky eliminated the need for PowerPoint animation templates, as it provides the customers with the chance to transform their business ideas into a dynamic interactive movie. After trying Focusky, people will not be satisfied with the PowerPoint's static slides any longer. The new PowerPoint alternative is designed to meet the needs of the new generation of users. It will help businesses create powerful presentations in a fascinating way. The features and effects are unlimited, such as pan and zoom effect, over 300 animation effects, 3D camera, build-in animated characters, eye-popping images, to name a few.



Now, customers can easily present their businesses in a powerful way. People all over the globe can see the ready Focusky presentations, taking advantage of an automated 3D Camera translation. The new software provides businesses a great opportunity to expand and get clients worldwide.



The best PowerPoint alternative is in the process of constant development and new great templates, styles and features are to be added in near future.



Want to experience the amazing transitions in presentations? Please check out Focusky Showcase at http://focusky.com/digital-presentation-examples.php.



About Focusky Software Co. Ltd

Focusky Software Co. Ltd is a Hong Kong based company that provides digital presentation software. The company's mission is to provide businesses the needed tools to grow, expand and succeed using the latest innovations in the field of digital presentation.