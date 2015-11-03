Santa Monica, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --For the Best Taco Tuesday in Santa Monica, visit Mondo Taco for 30% off select tacos from 3 pm to closing each and every Tuesday (dine-in only). Mondo Taco offers delicious tacos with unique and tasty flavor combinations from around the world. All tortillas are freshly homemade in-house by a team of culinary masters in a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere. The expansive international menu includes tasty taco dishes from countries that include Japan, Italy, France, and India. There are even Cajun and Thai selections for the truly adventurous diner.



Mondo Taco offers the Best Taco Tuesday in Santa Monica, including such creative recipes like the Angry Chicken Taco. This dish features a combination of deep-fried chicken breast with real blue cheese and hot buffalo sauce that will make the mouth water. The Taj Mahal Taco is another popular favorite, featuring freshly homemade taco shells stuffed with scrumptious coconut shrimp, diced red bell peppers, and a creamy curry sauce. Another international favorite is the Hawaii 5-Oh Taco, made with pineapple, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spices, and provolone cheese.



Mondo Taco offers both indoor and outdoor dining with free parking and a friendly staff. For the Best Taco Tuesday in Santa Monica, sit outside on the beautiful patio while enjoying authentic international cuisine with a cold beer, a glass of wine, or one of Mondo Taco's homemade Watermelon Frescas. Menu selections are also available for pickup and delivery to the Santa Monica vicinity. While Taco Tuesday occurs every week from 3 pm to 10 pm, Mondo Taco also offers Happy Hour from 4 pm to 7 pm every day as well. Daily Happy Hour includes $12 craft pitchers and $4 drink specials of homemade margaritas, mimosas, craft pints, and wines by the glass.



About Mondo Taco

Mondo taco is a Santa Monica restaurant specializing in international cuisine including homemade tortilla and taco dishes. Information on the variety of menu selections by Mondo Taco can be found on the company website or by contacting the management team directly at 310-310-8922. The primary restaurant location is 2200 Colorado Avenue., Santa Monica, CA 90404.