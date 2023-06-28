Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2023 --Ranch Realty, a top-level real estate company that has decades of experience, realizes that owning a home is not for everyone, and that there are many different scenarios where a rental makes a lot more sense than owning a home in Phoenix, Scottsdale, McCormick Ranch, Gainey Ranch, 85260, 85258, and the surrounding areas. When people understand some of these benefits that renting offers, it makes it easier to find the right rental for any needs. Contact their team today to learn more about the rentals that they have available in all of these different locations.



Homes allow owners to build equity. Home owners aren't throwing away their money with a home. These and other statements are made often without regard to the position the person who is receiving them is in. Opting for a rental makes great sense when someone is new to an area. They don't know where the best place is to live long-term, and rentals allow them to take the time to figure that out.



There are professionals that come to an area to work for a period of time before moving on to another location for their work. In these cases, having to go through the hassle of finding and purchasing a home, only to turn around and sell it doesn't make sense. These folks are better off finding the right rental that will serve their purposes for the several months or perhaps year or two that they need it.



In the same vein as the mobile professional are people who will only be staying in the area for a few years. For most schools of thought, if someone will not be in a home for more than five years, it often doesn't make sense to buy a home and staying in a rental is a better alternative. The amount of gain in equity that they would typically have in five years with a home wouldn't be enough to surpass the fees of buying and selling the home.



The team at Ranch Realty has been in real estate for decades and has developed a network of rentals all over Phoenix, Scottsdale, McCormick Ranch, Gainey Ranch, 85260, 85258, and the surrounding areas.



