The B.I.G. Company Inc. Exceeds Expected Christmas Sales

"Deck the halls with boughs of holly!" Its almost Christmas! Christmas 2015 could not have come sooner. Retail outlets have jammed their isles with Christmas trees, ornaments, wrapping paper, and every gift package imaginable. Every year it seems to come quicker or maybe stores just display it earlier and earlier. Either way, small Canadian men's grooming firm, The B.I.G. Company Inc. is excited to 'deck beards' with their brand new beard line up. In so doing The B.I.G. Company Inc. has dramatically exceeded all sales expectations.



As a matter of fact, President/Co-Founder, Alanzo Paul, stated on record, "Finding Christmas gifts for her or for him, is always a challenge. But I think we can help with the bearded men in your life." Their beard product line up includes their famous: 100 % Organic Beard Balm, All Natural Leave-In Beard Conditioner, 100 % Organic Beard Oil, and All Natural Pure Boar Bristle Beard Brush. This Canadian beard firm has made their products available on both Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.co.uk, and Amazon.fr for shoppers convenience. This recent European expansion has sent the company racing to keep in stock this Christmas season.



Here is the reason why men's grooming sales have exceeded everyone's expectations; both men and women are doing more on-line Christmas shopping than ever before. According to surveys conducted in the UK, 32 % of consumers find Christmas shopping less stressful by buying on-line. 28 % of those prefer to use the web to avoid in-store crowds and lines. On-line retailers such as The B.I.G. Company Inc., now have a fighting chance during Christmas against big box stores. This is beneficial to on-line customers because now companies are competing with tools such as: great customer service, quality products, and timely delivery systems. The B.I.G. Company Inc. for example is producing Canadian manufactured organic and all natural items. Using the purest ingredients on the market such as beeswax, jojoba oil, argan oil, vitamin E, shea butter, and many more. Simple put, on-line Christmas shopping is helping the consumer, not just the 'bottom line' of big name brands.



An insightful study was done by Searchmetrics on shoppers in the UK and the results made clear the direction of Christmas shopping for 2015. The following shows where shoppers are searching for Christmas gift Ideas:



* 61 % Amazon

* 50 % Google

* 38 % eBay

* 23 % Facebook

* 7 % Pinterest

* 7 % Twitter



As beards increase in length and popularity this Christmas, The B.I.G. Company Inc., will provide high quality products for men in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. Their beard balm, beard oil, and leave-in beard conditioner helps hydrate dry skin and hair, as well as, provide nutrients to help grow beards full and healthy. Their boar bristle beard brush helps clear away dandruff and untangle wild unruly beard hairs.



The only question left, where will Santa Claus shop this Christmas?