The Big Lonesome Are Ready to Present Their Exciting and Long-Awaited Debut EP, Undone

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2014 --If you’re looking for music that is exciting, creative, and energetic, you’ll want to check out the sound of Boston-based indie rockers The Big Lonesome on their debut EP Undone. With a sound bordering on the surreal, yet grounded in roots rock, The Big Lonesome are poised to unleash their long-awaited EP, Undone, and have their track “SOS” featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5.



Each of The Big Lonesome’s four members plays a role in the songwriting process. The Gosselin brothers, Chad and Luke, have been playing and writing music together since they were kids. But it wasn’t until they met bassist/songwriter Joe Ziemba that their band reached its potential. Along with longtime friend Joe Ziemba, the band became a cohesive group with the addition of Michael Moore in 2013. Music for all of the members comes from a past filled with addiction, instability, and an obsession with music. The Big Lonesome’s name, somewhat of an inside joke, refers to an upbringing in a suburban world where people hide their problems, exaggerate the results, and try too hard to fit in.



The group names many musical influences for their unique brand of indie rock, including Wilco (particularly the Jay Bennett era), Deer Tick, Dawes, Elliot Smith, and Guided by Voices. Their sound is often compared to Wilco and Band of Horses with some older throwbacks to the sound of Neil Young. Inspiration can be heard on the album in themes of strained love, addiction, searching for a sense of self, and an obsession with the play between tragic and enlightened characters in American literature and society.



You can hear a sense of these themes ring out in the singles they’ve released to date, such as “Tired Horses” and “I’ll Sit and Wait,” both recorded and released in 2011. But having developed their sound significantly, The Big Lonesome is eager to share with the music world their debut EP, Undone. Undone is a testament to the energy, time, and soul-searching the band has put in over the past six months.



Notable album credits include its production by Sean McLaughlin, who has worked with Elliott Smith, Rush, and Marilyn Manson in addition to many of Boston’s up-and-coming acts like Girls, Guns and Glory, and Sarah Blacker. Jeff Lipton, an engineer known for his work with Arcade Fire, Spoon, Andrew Bird, Bon Iver, the Magnetic Fields, and Wilco, did the mastering.



The Big Lonesome will join a slew of other international independent talent when their track “SOS” is featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5. The digital mixtape will debut at Coachella in April 2014. It will be handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more copies will be made available through the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



“SOS” and the Indie Anthems release will happen one month before Undone officially drops. The album release will be celebrated with a CD release show at TT the Bear’s in Cambridge, MA, on May 2nd and will feature The Grown Up Noise and Silhouette Rising along with The Big Lonesome. The album will also be supported by a spring tour, which is still in the planning process.



For a taste of The Big Lonesome live, check out the video for their performance of “Ohio” at TT the Bear’s on November 11th, 2013. You can also watch a video of Chad performing “Susanne” by Weezer as well as other videos on their YouTube page.



You can find The Big Lonesome’s music on their website and physical copies at their live performances.



About The Big Lonesome Music



“Emily” Single (2011)



“Tired Horses” Single (2011)



“I’ll Sit and Wait” Single (2011)



Undone EP (2014)



