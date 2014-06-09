The Black Ginger - Authentic Thai Restaurant in Phuket

Phuket, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2014 --The Black Ginger is located at the popular Thai resort of Indigo Pearl and is very much the jewel in its culinary crown. A person can enjoy fabulous dishes in luxurious surroundings and dining on the veranda overlooking the water. And The Black Ginger’s design and cuisine is as enticing as its location.



The restaurant‘s architecture and decor is an intriguing blend of the contemporary enjoining the charm of yesteryear.



Hailed as a modern masterpiece of fine dining in majestic Thai surroundings, the Black Ginger is a firm favorite for friends, family and gatherings ever eager to enjoy the finest of foods in an atmosphere which will be remembered forever.



Black Ginger restaurant you can be assured a delightful culinary experience in sensational surroundings every day, but Friday night should be especially considered. Then the food is on display at stations located throughout the establishment, each one with its own chef who assists with the client choice before cooking.



While the décor and style of the restaurant is a mix of new and old the same applies to its delicious selection of foods. The Black Ginger’s talented chefs have taken those traditional Thai flavours and by using their creative abilities along with locally sourced ingredients, have incorporated contemporary influences to create an enchanting fusion to tempt the palate.



The menu entices with a range of dish choices including appetizers, Thai salads, soups, stir-fried dishes, curries, rice and noodles, vegetables, chef’s specials and deserts. A wide selection of fine wines is also available to complement your meal and enhance the enjoyment of the occasion.



About Indigo Pearl

Indigo Pearl (www.indigo-pearl.com) is a one of the luxuries and well known resorts in Phuket, Thailand. Set amongst a rainforest, this Phuket beach resort features luxury rooms, dining, and a world-class spa.