The Blackview BV9700 Pro Is a New Smartphone Built for Adventurous Lifestyles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2019 --Known for its rugged smartphones, Blackview is about to introduce the latest entry in its lineup: the BV9700 Pro. This heavy-duty smartphone is waterproof, drop-proof and dust-proof, making it the perfect choice for busy lifestyles.



Its design features soft plastic stretched over the mechanical metal construction, providing added protection. In creating the overall look of the phone, Blackview's design team took inspiration from the Transformers, giving the phone edgy appeal.



This smartphone includes a variety of special features to make it even more useful than the typical mobile phone. For starters, it includes a high-quality night vision camera attachment, letting users take crisp, clear images in low light conditions. The camera is compact and lightweight, making it easy for users to take with them wherever they go.



The phone also comes with a built-in air quality monitor. It tests the ambient air quality every four seconds, alerting users when unhealthy compounds in the air reach unsafe levels. This can be particularly useful for those who work in manufacturing plants or around harmful chemicals. It can also be helpful for people who live in major cities where pollution and smog can be problematic.



The BV9700 Pro helps users keep track of their health as well. It comes with built-in heart rate and blood pressure monitors. To get a reading, users simply need to place their finger on the sensor for a quick check-in. Those with health conditions will love the convenience of being able to check their stats at any time.



To help bring this new smartphone to the marketplace, Blackview will be launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to bring in additional funding. The campaign will launch on May 15. Those who contribute to the campaign will be eligible to get a BV9700 Pro for up to $200 off the expected retail price. However, this special offer is limited to the first 300 people who contribute. These early bird backers will also get a free wireless charger and tempered screen protector with their purchase.