The Blind Broker of St. Louis Launches New Website

St. Peters, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2023 --The Blind Broker of St. Louis is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website at theblindbrokerstl.com! This sleek new site offers an improved user experience with easy-to-navigate menus and helpful information for their current and prospective customers.



Some key features of the new website include comprehensive FAQ pages, service area overviews complete with maps and directions, product galleries showcasing their wide range of window treatment options, and informative video content on their YouTube channel showcasing different blind styles that can enhance your home décor.



Customers can also now see the brands that The Blind Broker of St. Louis represents, such as Alta Window Fashions, Bliss Smart Blinds, Somfy, Norman, Graber, and more.



The Blind Broker of St. Louis also made it easier for their customers to get in touch by providing multiple ways to contact them, including online chat support during business hours from Monday through Friday, 10 am-5 pm. The new website also lists all their service locations with addresses so customers can find what is nearby.





We're really excited about our new website. It's been a long time in the making, and we think it offers something that our competitors don't. Our goal was to make it as easy as possible for customers to find information on all of our products and services, and we think we've done just that," says Melissa Jepsen, Owner of The Blind Broker of St. Louis

The Blind Broker of St. Louis is a great example of a business that understands the importance of digital marketing. With our help, they've been able to revamp their website and provide an improved user experience for their customers. We're excited to see the success that they'll achieve with their new website," shares William Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros.