The Blooming Oven Announces Cauli-Crust Gluten Free Cauliflower Pizza Crust Now Available in 37 Whole Foods Markets

Wayne, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2017 --One of the foods people tend to miss most when adopting gluten free diets is undoubtedly pizza. The Blooming Oven has solved that problem with their delicious cauliflower, gluten free pizza Cauli-Crust. After great success online, the company recently announced Cauli-Crust is now available in 35 Whole Foods Markets in NY, NJ and CT greatly expanding the brand's visibility, while also delivering to local gluten free shoppers added convenience.



"We are excited about this recent opportunity with Whole Foods Market," commented Joe Castelano, owner of The Blooming Oven. "Over the past year our customers have asked us to offer our crust in a retail store. Whole Foods seemed like a natural fit for our product."



The Blooming Oven launched in May 2016 and has quickly built a stellar reputation for both their commitment to delivering a quality product and their dedication to next-level customer service. Cauli-Crust is not just delicious, but takes it's healthy vision very serious being completely gluten free, soy free, nut free, GMO free and wheat free. The crust has no preservatives and no trans fats, featuring only all natural ingredients, 70 calories per serving and a low carb count. This makes The Blooming Oven Cauli-Crust a great choice for people following any number of gluten free, wheat free and Paleo-style diets.



Preparing the crust is simple, easy and fun. Most cooking methods take under ten minutes for the frozen crust in an oven, with the company delivering lots of ideas on their popular website for uses other than pizza, like gluten free pita-style chips, sure to be a favorite snack for conscious dieters exploring healthier alternatives to old favorites.



It's no surprise, the response to the cauliflower pizza crust now being available at Whole Foods Market has been very positive.



Andrea Shea, from Howell, NJ recently said in a five star review, "I have been buying Cauli-Crust online for about 6 months, it so convenient that I can pick them up at Whole Foods while I am doing my weekly shopping."



For more information be sure to visit www.bloomingoven.com.



About The Blooming Oven

The Blooming Oven aims to create healthy alternatives to the world's favorite foods by sourcing the finest ingredients, utilizing the best talent and manufacturing with the highest standards of quality.



