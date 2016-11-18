The BLOX Smart Time Watch Combines Form and Function

Cologne, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2016 --In this world of developing technology, innovation sees to battle over landscape. To elaborate, it can appear that phones are battling to be as big as the user will allow, claiming the most landscape possible. Similarly, television sets are becoming bigger and brighter. Next on the list is a prime piece of real estate: the wrist. A device to be worn on the wrist has long piqued the interest of product designers. Unfortunately, another device currently claims this space: the watch. Thus the battle over the elegant form of a classic watch and the robust function of a modern watch ensues. To bring an end to this conflict, a German startup, InTrade, has combined the best of both models in its latest product: the BLOX Smart Time watch. At first glance, the watch appears to be a typical and classy analog watch, but all of the functions of the best smart watches are ready to be accessed at the press of a button.



On the functional side of the BLOX Smart Time watch is a collection of astounding abilities that no traditional watch would be able to accomplish. Packed into the device are all of the fitness features that make a smartwatch great. The BLOX Smart Time watch tracks steps taken per day, calories burned, and even includes an optical heart rate monitor for the utmost accuracy. Additionally, the smartwatch has the ability to monitor how well the wearer is sleeping and automatically connects to the free smartphone app to log data.



Aesthetically, the watch maintains all of the skeuomorphs watch-wearers have grown to love alongside smooth and precise Ronda Analog Quartz movement. Unfortunately, to bring this marriage of form and function into reality requires funding. To remedy this issue the BLOX Smart Time production team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Patrons can donate either monetarily or by sharing story of the campaign on social media. In return, these donors will receive anything from a subscription to information on the watch's development to a discounted first edition production of the watch itself. With the support of readers, the world will finally have an ideal watch that sacrifices neither style nor performance.



About InTrade

InTrade is the company behind the Blox Smart Time watch. The company set out with a mantra of allowing people to "just enjoy life". In turn, InTrade has aimed to make its products just that intuitive, allowing simplicity to stand alongside elegance.



To learn more or support the BLOX Smart Time watch visit the Kickstarter campaign page.