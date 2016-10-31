The Blue Bell Inn Announces Signature Thanksgiving Day Menu

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2016 --The Blue Bell Inn, best known for its modern take on American cuisine, is serving a 3-course Thanksgiving Day feast for guests on Thursday November 24th. Patrons can expect Thanksgiving Day classics such as turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce, and this prix fixe menu also includes some of the contemporary American staples that patrons of The Blue Bell Inn have come to recognize, like margherita flatbread, seafood pasta and filet mignon.



Rounding out the Thanksgiving Day prix fixe menu at The Blue Bell Inn are savory specials like butternut squash soup, arugula salad and short ribs, along with a third course of house-made dessert selections including pumpkin cheese cake, warm apple cranberry crisp and chocolate pecan tart.



Guests will dine in one of The Blue Bell Inn's 12 rooms, each providing a unique atmosphere for conversation. The Oak Room boasts an exposed rock wall from the 1743 construction while the main bar and café is adorned with oak floors, a cherry-wood bar, cathedral ceiling and fireplace.



To book a reservation for Thanksgiving Day contact The Blue Bell Inn at 215-646-2010.



About The Blue Bell Inn

Constructed in 1743, The Blue Bell Inn, has been a staple in Blue Bell Pennsylvania for nearly 300 years. Situated just 20 miles north of Center City, Philadelphia, The Blue Bell Inn blends a modern American menu with a vibrant atmosphere and American heritage. Visit The Blue Bell Inn to indulge in quality oysters, shrimp and crab legs from the raw bar. Enjoy Happy Hour specials on Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch. Or host your corporate lunch at The Blue Bell Inn, available Monday to Friday 11:30-2:00 p.m. with an abbreviated menu available from 2-5 p.m., weekdays. The Blue Bell Inn also features 12 private dining rooms that can hold parties as small as 10 guests and as large as 175 attendees.



For more information, visit bluebellinn.com or call 215-646-2010.