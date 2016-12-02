The Blue Bell Inn Announces Their New Year's Eve Bash

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2016 --The Blue Bell Inn, best known for its modern take on American cuisine, is excited to announce their New Year's Eve Bash. On December 31st, from 8:00pm to 1:00am, guests are invited to enjoy live music, a special menu and premium open bar.



Patrons can expect a decadent selection of sweet and savory offerings including everything from Beef Wellington and Lobster Ravioli to Antipasti Platters and an array of mini desserts. Attendees 21+ may also enjoy a premium open bar.



Live music will be provided by Lindsey McKay, as well as an in-house DJ. The Blue Bell Inn will also be broadcasting the Ball Drop live allowing for guests to countdown to 2017 with their friends and family in style.



The cocktail-style event will have limited first come first serve seating. Formal attire is required. Interested parties are asked to purchase tickets in advance by visiting EventBrite.com.



About The Blue Bell Inn

Constructed in 1743, The Blue Bell Inn, has been a staple in Blue Bell Pennsylvania for nearly 300 years. Situated just 20 miles north of Center City, Philadelphia, The Blue Bell Inn blends a modern American menu with a vibrant atmosphere and American heritage. Visit The Blue Bell Inn to indulge in quality oysters, shrimp and crab legs from the raw bar. Enjoy Happy Hour specials on Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch. Or host your corporate lunch at The Blue Bell Inn, available Monday to Friday 11:30-2:00 p.m. with an abbreviated menu available from 2-5 p.m., weekdays. The Blue Bell Inn also features 12 private dining rooms that can hold parties as small as 10 guests and as large as 175 attendees.



For more information, visit bluebellinn.com or call 215-646-2010.