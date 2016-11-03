The Blue Bell Inn Introduces New Seasonal Additions to Their Modern American Menu

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2016 --Located just 20 miles north of Center City, Philadelphia, The Blue Bell Inn, is ringing in the holidays with seasonal additions to its dinner menu. To start, the new appetizer menu features a kale and quinoa salad with dried cherries, goat cheese, red onion and creamy dressing, a cauliflower tabouli with cucumber, mint and a carrot-ginger dressing, and oysters Rockefeller with watercress and breadcrumbs.



The new dinner menu includes the addition of a Berkshire pork chop with wilted kale, heirloom carrots and brandy peppercorn. Seasonal sides incorporate brussels sprouts and pumpkin risotto.



The new menu also includes additional season-appropriate beverages. The new cocktail, called Washington Side Car is made with Lairds Apple Jack, citrus and Cointreau. The seasonal beer on tap is the Dogfish Head Pumpkin Ale and wines by the glass include the award-winning Tenshen White from Santa Barbara, CA, the Daou Cabernet from Paso Robles and the Seghesio "Angela's Table" from Sonoma, California, which cannot be found in stores.



About The Blue Bell Inn

Constructed in 1743, The Blue Bell Inn, has been a staple in Blue Bell Pennsylvania for nearly 300 years. Situated just 20 miles north of Center City, Philadelphia, The Blue Bell Inn blends a modern American menu with a vibrant atmosphere and American heritage. Visit The Blue Bell Inn to indulge in quality oysters, shrimp and crab legs from the raw bar. Enjoy Happy Hour specials on Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch. Or host your corporate lunch at The Blue Bell Inn, available Monday to Friday 11:30-2:00 p.m. with an abbreviated menu available from 2-5 p.m., weekdays. The Blue Bell Inn also features 12 private dining rooms that can hold parties as small as 10 guests and as large as 175 attendees.



For more information, visit bluebellinn.com or call 215-646-2010.