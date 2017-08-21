The Blue Bell Inn Makes Additional Changes to Dinner Menu

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2017 --In an effort to offer guests only the freshest options available, the Blue Bell Inn has updated their dinner menu with additional items and a new take on some signature dishes.



An Italian classic and new addition to the appetizer selections, the Blue Bell Inn has added a "Caprese" Salad featuring Claudio's Burrata, Local Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Aged Balsamic. Additional updates to the appetizer selections include an updated version of their Maryland Crabcakes featuring a Beet and Jicama Salad, Citrus Dill Vinaigrette, as well as Chili Rubbed Jumbo Shrimp with a Warm White Bean Salad and Salsa Verde.



Updates to the dinner signature plates include; Pan Seared Diver Scallops served with Sweet Corn, Sugar Snap Peas and Pancetta, Roasted Branzino with Terragon and Crab Mousse, Roasted Tomatoes, Spinach, Black Olive Beurre Blanc and Bigeye Tuna Au Poivre served with Quinoa and Lentil Pilaf, Red Wine Reduction, Arugula.



The Blue Bell Inn has also changed their Lamb offering in the Steak & Chops section to feature a Harissa Rubbed Lamb T-Bones served with Chickpeas, Roasted Red Peppers and a Cucumber Salad.



To make a dinner reservation or to inquire about booking a private event space at The Blue Bell Inn, guests may call 215-646-2010 or visit bluebellinn.com.



About The Blue Bell Inn

Constructed in 1743, The Blue Bell Inn, has been a staple in Blue Bell Pennsylvania for nearly 300 years. Situated just 20 miles north of Center City, Philadelphia, The Blue Bell Inn blends a modern American menu with a vibrant atmosphere and American heritage. Visit The Blue Bell Inn to indulge in quality oysters, shrimp and crab legs from the raw bar. Enjoy Happy Hour specials on Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch. Or host your corporate lunch at The Blue Bell Inn, available Monday to Friday 11:30-2:00 p.m. with an abbreviated menu available from 2-5 p.m., weekdays. The Blue Bell Inn also features 12 private dining rooms that can hold parties as small as 10 guests and as large as 175 attendees.



For more information, visit bluebellinn.com or call 215-646-2010.