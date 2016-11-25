The Blue Bell Inn: Now Offering $25 & $100 Gift Cards for Purchases

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2016 --A staple in Southeastern Pennsylvania for nearly 300 years, The Blue Bell Inn, is offering a new gift card promotion this holiday season. As a thank you for dining at The Blue Bell Inn, guests will receive a $25 gift card for purchasing $250 of fare from the restaurant's modern American menu. Patrons who purchase $500 at The Blue Bell Inn will automatically receive a $100 gift card to give to friends, family or simply save for a future purchase.



In addition to dining in the restaurant's iconic main bar and dining rooms, guests are encouraged to contact The Blue Bell Inn's Director of Sales and Events, Alicia Maestes, at 215.646.2010 to inquire about reserving one of The Blue Bell Inn's 12 private dining spaces, which can hold parties of up to 175 guests. The Inn's 12 unique event spaces range from cozy 10-person tables with rustic charm to a tented outdoor patio complete with a fire pit to keep warm in the cooler months.



About The Blue Bell Inn

Constructed in 1743, The Blue Bell Inn, has been a staple in Blue Bell Pennsylvania for nearly 300 years. Situated just 20 miles north of Center City, Philadelphia, The Blue Bell Inn blends a modern American menu with a vibrant atmosphere and American heritage. Visit The Blue Bell Inn to indulge in quality oysters, shrimp and crab legs from the raw bar. Enjoy Happy Hour specials on Monday and Wednesday evenings, as well as bottomless mimosas during Sunday brunch. Or host your corporate lunch at The Blue Bell Inn, available Monday to Friday 11:30-2:00 p.m. with an abbreviated menu available from 2-5 p.m., weekdays. The Blue Bell Inn also features 12 private dining rooms that can hold parties as small as 10 guests and as large as 175 attendees.



For more information, visit bluebellinn.com or call (215) 646-2010.