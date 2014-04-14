Londonderry, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2014 --Musicians for a Cause has brought together some of the best emerging artists in the country to help the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing. They’ve created a life-inspiring soundtrack titled “BOSTON STRONG – Don’t Let the Darkness Steal the Day”, and all the songs relate to how tragedy affects people, while also inspiring growth from the experience.



A request went out to over 500,000 artists around the world and the 12 best songs were selected for the campaign based on how their message supported the theme of the compilation.



“Any tragedy, whether it’s the Boston Marathon bombing or a loved one dying of cancer, is a wake-up call to our own mortality,” said Dave Bastien, founder of Musicians for a Cause and producer of the compilation. He added, “This music represents many perspectives on how those wake-up calls affect people and it also inspires them to act on the experience.”



For 21 year old award-winning songwriter Ashley Jordan the events hit close to home. Her brother is a firefighter and EMT and faces dangerous situations every day. The incisive lyrics in her song, New England Tears, “The bomb goes off… a father pleads with God”, directly reflect the terror of the events on the day of the Boston Marathon bombing.



Song contributions came from artists in New England to Nashville, and California to the Carolinas. Although the songwriters are from all over the country, many have a connection to Boston and were thankful to lend their voice in support of those affected by the bombing. Two of the artists went as far as offering songs that they haven’t released yet for themselves because they were so inspired by the opportunity to contribute.



The BOSTON STRONG – Don't Let the Darkness Steal the Day compilation is available at http://www.Songs4ACause.org/BostonStrong and will also be available on iTunes.



Musicians for a Cause unites artists with nonprofits to bring life to causes through music. They engage songwriters to provide custom songs based on specific causes and use them in campaigns to inspire support.



The compilation is available at http://www.Songs4ACause.org/BostonStrong

http://www.Songs4ACause.org/Boston-Strong-Artists

For a complimentary press copy of the Boston Strong compilation email press@m4ac.org and include “Boston Strong Press” in the subject.