The Boulder Group Publishes Net Lease Drug Store Research Report

- A significant decrease in cap rates for Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid

- The supply of Walgreens and CVS properties on the market increased by 76%

- New construction Walgreens and CVS assets experienced cap rate compression of 25 basis points.



The full report can be viewed online at http://www.bouldergroup.com/NLDS.pdf



About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of more than $1.4 billion of net lease real estate transactions through several real estate cycles. In 2011 and 2012, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by Real Capital Analytics. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago. More information on the firm can be found on The Boulder Group’s website at www.bouldergroup.com