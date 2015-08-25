The Bounce Generation Becomes One of the Leading UK Bouncy Castle Hire Companies in Greater London

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2015 --Bounce Generation, a Northolt bouncy castle company that offers a wide range of bouncy castle hire in Greater London has become one of the most recommended hire companies within the area.



The bouncy castle hire company has recently launched a new website to showcase the bouncy castles they have available. The site that gives detailed information on how people can hire a bouncy castle for a party, charity event, or a product launch has a whole range of bouncy castles available to hire from £50.



The new site showcases some of their new inflatables, which include the inflatable ball pit, Kids Superhero bouncy castle, and the frozen bouncy castle. Although bouncy castles are popular with children, in recent years they have become very popular with adults. To follow this trend, Bounce Generation now supplies adult bouncy castles from £110. Also available is a Disco Dome Hire.



The bouncy castles are available for hire in Great London, including Northolt, Greenford, Perivale, West Ealing, Ealing, Chiswick, Wembley, Ruislip, and South Oxhey to name a few. The delivery of the bouncy castles can be arranged between the hours of 8 am and 12 noon, and can take just fifteen minutes to set up.



All bouncy castles come with full insurance of £5 million, which is a legal requirement. The Greater London bouncy castle hire company also provides a free cancellation service, as they understand no one can control the weather.



A spokesman for Bounce Generation said: "We pride ourselves in providing some of the best bouncy castles available. With our excellent service and low prices w have found that the majority of our business comes from satisfied customers who recommend us to their family and friends."



To learn more about the wide range of bouncy castles available to hire in Greater London, please visit www.bouncegeneration.co.uk or contact 0800 058 8085



About Bounce Generation

The Bounce Generation has a dedicated team of passionate employees who love providing the best and most trendy products to the market.