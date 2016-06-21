Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --Hey, Indianapolis! Scratch whatever is going on August 20th because there is an incredible, fun-filled and high-energy event happening at White River State Park. This is going to be the most fun of all 5k runs in Indianapolis! Think this is a typical, run-of-the-mill Indianapolis 5k? Think again. The team at XtremeAIR 5k has a whole new way of showing participants how to work up a sweat while having a bouncing good time. Runners are encouraged to bring friends and family, form a team and have fun while enjoying the outdoors. This is not a test of extreme physical endurance or a dare-devil style obstacle run with fire and mud pits. This is for fun-loving people of all ages and physical abilities that want to run in a 5k without the intimidation factor. Whether it be an upcoming birthday, work outing, family reunion or anything in between, the XtremeAIR Indianapolis 5k is the place to be!



On race day, August 20th, 12 giant inflatable obstacles will stretch across the gorgeous terrain at White River State Park (directions can be found here). These durable obstacles are made from the highest quality, industrial materials and are equipped with safety netting. The tallest obstacle is nearly 4 stories tall, so don't let the bright colors and fun appeal make one think this is child's play. The first obstacle, 'Game On' will test runners' ability to go on further. After 'Leaps and Bounds', participants will head to the 'I'm Tired' obstacle which is what they'll probably think after they've completed all three of these feats. Fast forward to the ultimate obstacle, 'The Beast', which gives runners a taste of everything that they just completed, all rolled into one. It stands at around 30 feet height and is longer than a 13 story building! Runners can make the course as challenging or as easy as they prefer, choosing to blast through all 12 obstacles in a race against fellow teammates or by taking a more leisurely route, stopping to catch a view from the top of the tallest obstacle and taking a breather between obstacles.



This is one event guests will remember for years to come, no muddy shoes required, just good clean fun! All ages are welcome, as long as they meet the height minimum of 48 inches.. Again, fitness enthusiasts and beginner runners of all sizes may join. There is no pressure to win unless that is a personal goal, but regardless of how intense runners go through the course, everyone will leave feeling like they've got in a great work out!



Registration is already up and running so grab those tickets while they are available. Runners may choose their wave and team size during registration. Discounts are given to those who register as a team and to those who register early, so participants are encouraged to sign up sooner to not only take advantage of lower prices, but also to ensure their entire team is in the same wave as popular wave times may fill up. Special discounts are also given to first responders and those in our Armed Forces. After participants register, they are also encouraged to pick up their race packets (with race bib, wrist band, etc.) the day before the race to save time on race day. Spectator entry is free! Guests are welcome to join in on the action and root for their favorite team, so bring the whole gang! Professional photos will also be taken during the race, so don't forget to hashtag #xtremeair5k when sharing!



About XtremeAIR 5k

The XtremeAIR 5k Obstacle Race is a very bouncy 5k run that will have participants laughing, smiling, sweating, and bouncing up and down with fun. Add a little (actually a huge) spring to the old fitness step and try something new. This XtremeAIR 5k Obstacle Race is the hot new ticket in town! Who wouldn't want to propel themselves up an inflatable mountain and then get to slide all the way back down or climb, duck and dodge through the Guantlet obstacle. And that's just two of the 12 obstacles to bounce around on—there are 10 more inflatable challenges that must be added to the mix to get the full XtremeAIR 5k fun experience! Sign up today to experience this Xtremely FUN Indianapolis 5k!