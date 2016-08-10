Lexington, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2016 --Looking for something fun to do in Lexington, Kentucky? On Saturday, September 10th, 2016 the most awesome, hot-to-trot Lexington 5k that has ever hit your city is happening! How could a 5k be that much? This is unlike any other 5k in Lexington, it is an all-ages inflatable obstacle course race that combines extreme fitness with a circus of inflatable houses! Why not end summer with a bang (or bounce!) at the XtremeAIR 5k race?!



This epic event will take place at Falling Springs Park, just a few short miles from the city's most treasured hot-spots! Direction can be found here. 12 inflatable obstacles will stretch across the park, each completely different from the rest. The first obstacle, Game On, is a warm-up for the second, I'm Tired (runners will not be surprised why this is the name). Next, participants will scurry up to The Cliffhanger, where they will be expected to do some serious leg work. Runners will have a great time racing each other out of Get Lost, a giant, inflatable maze! Combining all of these glorious obstacles into one gigantic 3 story mega-obstacle is The Beast, where runners will be tested and tried, but not without laughing their way through.



Every obstacle is made with the highest quality industrial materials and are equipped with safety netting to ensure a safe and carefree run will be had by all! At every XtremeAIR 5k event safety and fun are the number one priority! From athletes to first time runners, all are encouraged to take on the action. Unlike any other Lexington 5k race, participants are required to let loose and have fun, without the pressure of winning. This 5k in Lexington is the perfect place for upcoming birthdays, a wild bachelor vs. bachelorette party, family outings, and everything in between!



Participants who would like to join as a group will receive special discounts. Military and first responders also receive discounted pricing! Details can be found on the event page. All ages are welcome as long as they meet the minimum height requirement of 48." Spectators are free and encouraged to join and cheer on their friends and family!



Those who are interested are encouraged to sign up soon before ticket prices increase! Participants can choose the wave that best fits their schedule upon registering. Race packets can be picked up the day before the race to save time on race day. Alternatively, procrastinators are welcome to purchase tickets and pick up race packets the day of the race, but should make sure to arrive about an hour before their wave time to park, pick up their packet, check in and scope out the course! The XtremeAIR 5k event will take place, rain or shine, so be prepared to have the time of your life in any weather!



About XtremeAIR 5k

The XtremeAIR 5k Obstacle Race is a very bouncy 5k run that will have participants laughing, smiling, sweating, and bouncing up and down with fun. Add a little (actually a huge) spring to the old fitness step and try something new. This XtremeAIR 5k Obstacle Race is the hot new ticket in town! Who wouldn't want to propel themselves up an inflatable mountain and then get to slide all the way back down or climb, duck and dodge through the Guantlet obstacle. And that's just two of the 12 obstacles to bounce around on—there are 10 more inflatable challenges that must be added to the mix to get the full XtremeAIR 5k fun experience! Sign up today to experience this Xtremely FUN Lexington 5k!