Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --On August 6th 2016, get ready for one of the most fun and adventurous 5k races Milwaukee has ever seen. This 5k race is really all about having fun and not about getting the fastest time. Fun for the whole family, other 5k runs in Milwaukee just don't compare to this exciting, enjoyable, inflatable 5k! 12 bouncy inflatable obstacles lay across the gorgeous lakefront of Milwaukee's Veteran's Park. Whether it be a family outing, a friend's birthday, a bachelor/bachelorette party, or work outing, this is definitely the place to shake things up! No matter what the occasion may be, the team at XtremeAIR 5k made it possible to get out in the community and keep active while having the most fun doing it! No daunting, dangerous obstacles are involved, participants won't need to train for months in advance, and all ages are welcome! XtremeAIR 5k racers are encouraged to relax, have fun, and go at their own pace. Make it as challenging or as easy as possible, without the pressure of beating an opponent. So let loose and try something different this summer at the XtremeAIR Milwaukee 5k!



Sign up today!



At XtremeAIR 5k, fun and safety are the top priorities. Each of the 12 obstacles is made of the highest quality, industrial materials and outfitted with safety netting. While some look rather intimidating (the tallest obstacle stands at 4 stories tall), all XtremeAIR 5k obstacles are safe and manageable for even the youngest participants and those who do not consider themselves in the tippest-toppest of shape. This is a judgement-free zone so it is highly encouraged to come prepared to just have fun! Participants can walk and take breaks between obstacles and even skip any that seem too much. Alternatievley, this can be a very challenging, muscle-burning race to the finish for those who brought their competitive side! The XtremeAIR Milwaukee 5k obstacle course truly is for everyone and all ages and skill levels will have a great time!



Sign up today!



This event will take place in the beautiful landscape of Veteran's Park at 1010 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202 (directions can be found here). This exciting event is for all ages, as long as they meet the 48" minimum height requirement. Create a team or come solo and meet new people along the way! Discounts are given to participants that register as a team as well as to military members and first responders. Family and friends are welcome to enjoy the festivities from the sidelines while rooting for their favorite team. Spectators are always free at the XtremeAIR 5k events!



Sign up today!



The XtremeAIR 5k team encourages all participants to register before the day of the race. In addition to going up in price on race day, they may be sold out! For those who have registered prior to race day, packet pickup (with race bib, wrist band, etc.) takes place the day before the event and saves time on race day. For those procrastinators out there, be sure to get there at least an hour before your wave time to register, collect race packets, and/or check-in. And don't forget to bring an ID, water bottle, and a smile!



About XtremeAIR 5k

The XtremeAIR 5k Obstacle Race is a very bouncy 5k run that will have participants laughing, smiling, sweating, and bouncing up and down with fun. Add a little (actually a huge) spring to the old fitness step and try something new. This XtremeAIR 5k Obstacle Race is the hot new ticket in town! Who wouldn't want to propel themselves up an inflatable mountain and then get to slide all the way back down or climb, duck and dodge through the Guantlet obstacle. And that's just two of the 12 obstacles to bounce around on—there are 10 more inflatable challenges that must be added to the mix to get the full XtremeAIR 5k fun experience! Sign up today to experience this Xtremely FUN Milwaukee 5k!