Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --Attention Pittsburghers! Looking for something new and fun to do this fall season? On Saturday, October 1st, a fun-for-the-whole-family event is going on at the South Park Fairgrounds! The XtremeAIR 5k obstacle race is a new kind of running event that can be enjoyed by all: young and old, fast and slow, and everyone in between! 5k races in Pittsburgh will never be the same after this one. The top priority of this Pittsburgh 5k is to have fun with friends and family and leave the competitive side at home. This makes the XtremeAIR 5k the perfect event for any occasion! Birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette parties, family reunions, and more hosted at this event will ensure a blast will be had by all. Brides and maids of honor can take on grooms and best men. Moms and dads can race the kids while bosses take on staff at the ultimate team outing! No matter the occasion, XtremeAIR 5k has made the most unique of any 5k races in Pittsburgh.



When participants arrive at the South Park Fairgrounds Complex (directions can be found here) on the morning of October 1st, they will feast their eyes on 12 massive inflatable bounce houses. Don't be fooled by the bright colors and fun energy – these obstacles pack quite a punch! Each bounce house has a mind of its own, with every one offering a unique challenge. If one obstacle is particularly tough, runners are encouraged to take a break, catch their breath or skip any obstacle that is too daunting. This race is all about fun!



Here's a look at some of the obstacles. At the start, Game On gets runners warmed up and prepared for what lies ahead. The Cliffhanger, well, leaves them hanging on as they climb a steep 3 stories up and back down while trying not to fall. Flash forward to the Gauntlet, which is like something out of the medieval time period, and is made up of swinging inflatable balls, an inflatable jungle, and giant X's waiting to trip up unsuspecting runners. Just when they think the worst is over, they'll approach the Beast, which is an inflatable giant thirty feet long that is made up of every obstacle until now.



Whether participants have been into fitness their whole lives or this is just a fun and special occasion, the XtremeAIR 5k is the perfect race. Runners can make it as easy or challenging as they'd like as they can race to the finish or simply bounce along through each obstacle. Mom, dad, grandma and grandpa, and the little ones can get in on the bouncy action! This 5k is unlike any in the history of 5k races in Pittsburgh because the crazy team at XtremeAIR built this race with fun and safety in mind. Every obstacle was built with the highest quality industrial material and are equipped with safety netting to ensure only fun is to be had!



Registration is going on now, so runners are encouraged to sign up soon before popular wave times fill up and prices increase. All ages are welcome to join as long as they meet the 48" minimum height requirement, so bring the kiddos – they will have a blast! To save time on the day of the race, participants can pick up their race packets the day before the race at the designated location (pick up time and location can be found here on the event page). Procrastinators, fear not as packet pick up and registration can be done on the morning of the race, just make sure to arrive about an hour early to ensure enough time to park, collect your ticket and packet, check in, and scope out the course!



For those interested in registering as a team, group discounts are offered! More details on registering groups can be found here. Military and first responders also receive a special discount (make sure to bring appropriate ID on race day). Those who can't participate but would like to join their friends and family are welcome to attend as spectators are welcome and can enter the course free of charge. The more the merrier at XtremeAIR 5k!



About XtremeAIR 5k

The XtremeAIR 5k Obstacle Race is a very bouncy 5k run that will have participants laughing, smiling, sweating, and bouncing up and down with fun. Add a little (actually a huge) spring to the old fitness step and try something new. This XtremeAIR 5k Obstacle Race is the hot new ticket in town! Who wouldn't want to propel themselves up an inflatable mountain and then get to slide all the way back down or climb, duck and dodge through the Guantlet obstacle. And that's just two of the 12 obstacles to bounce around on—there are 10 more inflatable challenges that must be added to the mix to get the full XtremeAIR 5k fun experience! Sign up today to experience this Xtremely FUN Pittsburgh 5k!