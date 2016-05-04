St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --The most fun 5k obstacle course race is coming to St. Louis on June 18th! Participants will have the chance to not only get in a great work out, but to awaken their inner-child and join the most adventurous, candid event in St. Louis. Past and present 5k runs in St. Louis have never been this wild, this exciting, and this bouncy! All ages and fitness levels are welcome to enjoy the XtremeAIR 5k. Participants can go as fast, or as slow as they want. The XtremeAIR 5k can be a challenging race to the finish but, for those who may not be in top physical shape, walking is totally acceptable! Children 12 and older and at least 4 feet tall are encouraged to join in the fun, making this the ultimate family outing. Spectators can cheer on friends and family from the sidelines, free of charge, so bring the whole gang!



Sign up today!



12 inflatable obstacles lay across a 3.1 mile course of the 1,371 acres of lush landscape at Forest Park, located just outside of downtown St. Louis. The inflatable obstacles at this St. Louis 5k are made with durable materials made to withstand even the toughest athlete, wildest child, and craziest group bouncing their way through. Racers will tear through Game On, a warm-up obstacle that gets the blood pumping, and bounce to the next level, I'm Tired" named after what participants will be saying after completing this tiring obstacle, and then onto everyone's favorite (or possibly least favorite), The Beast. Participants will dodge, dive, and dash through the inflatable jungle as they reach the bottom of this 3 story fun house.



Family and friends can picnic on the side-lines while rooting for their favorite team. Tables and pavilions are conveniently place throughout the park to give participants and their party an enjoyable, memorable experience without being forced to sit in the hot sun.



Participants are encouraged not to wait until the day of the race to get tickets as prices will increase as race day gets closer. Registration is open until midnight on June 17th. Popular waves fill up fast, so get them while they're hot! For those who are interested in registering a group and for interested first responders special discounts are available! For more information on pricing and discounts, visit the St. Louis 5k race page by clicking here. Participants can also purchase tickets on race day, as long as it doesn't sell out! Racers are reminded to bring their photo ID, as they must present one to check-in – no exceptions. The festivities kick off when the first wave begins at 8:30 for a day of thrilling St. Louis 5k race excitement like no other!



5k enthusiasts, family fun seekers, and anyone looking for an incredibly fun workout won't want to miss the first St. Louis XtremeAIR 5k obstacle race on June 18, 2016. Get ready to experience more fun and laughter at this race than at all the previous 5k runs in St. Louis combined!



About XtremeAIR 5K

As more and more Americans grow bored of the common, conventional runs and marathons that litter the country, there has been a growing demand for a more engaging, entertaining style of run that gives its competitors a chance to blow off-steam and fool around. However, the majority of the obstacle course runs that have sprung up often tout themselves as being elite athletic competitions or pride themselves on being grueling feats pain and endurance. The XtremeAIR 5k breaks free from the norm of obstacle courses by prioritizing one thing above all else - that participants have the most fun and exciting run of their lives! The XtremeAIR 5K custom inflatable obstacle courses are designed to be suitable for people of all age ranges and levels of fitness to have a blast on!