The Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier Reorganizes Board of Directors

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2017 --In recent months, the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier™ has worked to expand and restructure its Board of Directors, as well as its business administration. This comes in the wake of administrative and financial challenges for the Club that called for a renewal of leadership, management and organizational vigor.



With a solid administration framework in place and positive projections for 2017, the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier, remains focused on its core mission: to help boys and girls build confidence, develop character and acquire skills needed to become productive, civic-minded, responsible adults.



Today, the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier, announces its first appointment to the renewed Board. Scot Small, President and CEO of Warrenton-based RevBuilders Marketing is a thought leader on leadership and business, and is an active volunteer in the Warrenton community. His appointment to the Board is effective immediately.



Mr. Small says, "I am honored to be appointed to this Board. The Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier plays an important role in so many children's lives in Fauquier County, by offering hope and opportunity. The success of the Club means successes for the County because the very mission of the Club is to develop healthy, civic-minded community members who have an awareness for others around them."



Mr. Small will lead the Board's marketing committee and help the Club increase its presence in the region by communicating the positive impact the Club has on children's lives.



The Club's Executive Director since 2014, Lynne Richman Bell, explains just how much forward movement has occurred within club management and leadership over the last 6 months. After identifying Club challenges, Ms. Bell created a strategy to bolster the Club's prosperity and solidify its future. Ms. Bell is a veteran in education and governance.



Ms. Bell says, "I knew we needed the Board to be strong. Not just a group of people wanting to share ideas, but passionate people willing to make the time to get in here and get the work done – some of it arduous, some immediately rewarding, but all worthwhile. Where we lacked consistent, unwavering passion; deep non-profit experience; and a get-in-the-trenches mentality across the Board, we are currently well on our way to take this organization into the next phase." said Ms. Bell.



Additional Board appointments are forthcoming and will be announced soon, she shares.



Mr. Small is a graduate of Virginia State Polytechnic University (VA Tech). He has 22 years business experience across software, IT, association, retail, medical, financial and real estate markets. His business, RevBuilders, is an integrated marketing company located along W. Shirley Avenue in Warrenton. He lives with his wife and three daughters in Eastern Fauquier, and is active at The Bridge Community Church.



Mr. Small says, "I have a deep interest in working within a community to develop an extensive network of successful leaders. I come with a strong desire to help create positive change, a willingness to learn from others, and an ability to bring people together for a common goal."



Ms. Bell adds, "Scot's passion for Warrenton, leadership insights, and honest desire to strengthen Fauquier makes him an ideal candidate for the Board. However, it is his readiness for hands-on work and diligence following task to completion that makes him a compelling and strong addition to the team. We are beyond thrilled to have him join us as we move this non-profit forward."



About The Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier

The Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier was established in 1997 at Taylor Middle School to help all boys and girls of all backgrounds, especially those who need us most to build confidence, develop character, and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded, responsible adults. The Club currently operates out of a facility on Keith Street in Warrenton and Cedar Lee Middle School in Bealeton. The Club serves over 500 children ages 5 to 18.