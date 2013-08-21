The Brain Requires Respect for Engagement & Productivity

Independence, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2013 --Legacy Business Cultures, a global provider of employee training, organizational surveys and executive coaching believes that the brain requires respect for engagement and productivity.



In The Respect Effect: Using the Science of Neuroleadership to Inspire a More Loyal and Productive Workplace McGraw-Hill, 2013 (a new book authored by Legacy’s President and CEO Paul Meshanko), the primary job of all managers and leaders is to help those individuals who report to them to do their very best work. (For an overview on the book) http://youtu.be/_rg4fowpg4Y



When people are treated with respect, they naturally become more engaged in their work, become more committed to the success of their organization and are more creative and generally perform at their highest levels of effectiveness. Not because they have to, but because they want to. Simply put, by fostering environments where employees feel valued, supported, trusted and empowered, leaders are increasing value for all of their organizations’ stakeholders.



Author Paul Meshanko states: “Research in neuroscience shows that disrespectful behaviors cause the brain to go into protection mode because our internal filtering systems do not differentiate from physical or psychological attacks. When someone is treating us poorly and undermining our physical and emotional well being, the brain’s response is similar to being physically attacked. When we find ourselves in this mode, we are physiologically incapable of doing our best work because our brains become singularly focused on keeping us safe, literally incapacitating the parts of our brain that perform our jobs. When this happens, productivity drops significantly.



“Respect is all about creating more quality interactions with our co-workers; not just tolerantly co-existing with them. The investment of time and energy on the front end results in a deeper knowledge and awareness of each other that later leads to increased levels of effectiveness and productivity.”



About Legacy Business Cultures

The core of Legacy Business Cultures’ training is centered on respect in the workplace based on the neuroscience of the brain relating to optimum productivity in a positive environment. Legacy’s workshops on resiliency, the respect effect, diversity and inclusion, plus train-the-trainer programs have touched organizations’ employees, managers and leaders across the world. For more information on workshops, training, employee surveys, coaching and keynote speaking visit: http://www.LegacyCultures.com. For an overview on The Respect Effect by Paul Meshanko, visit: http://www.RespectEffectBook.com or call 888-892-0300.