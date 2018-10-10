Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2018 --The latest 2019 Schedule is now out for Dive Professionals looking to become professional scuba diving Instructors in the Gili Islands, Indonesia with Multiple Award Winning Platinum rated PADI Course Director Holly Macleod in 2019.



The great news is that there will be 10 opportunities for professional Divemasters to sign up to the PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) in 2019 and therefore 10 chances to take advantage of the absolute best possible training experience available within the recreational diving Industry. There are 10 sessions planned for 2019 and all training dates are scheduled around the Gili Islands PADI Instructor Examination.



Session 1 - January 12th & February 2nd



Session 2 - February 16th & March 9th



Session 3 - March 23rd & April 13th



Session 4 - April 28th & May 19th



Session 5 - May 25th & June 15th



Session 6 - July 6th & July 27th



Session 7 - August 10th & August 31st



Session 8 - September 7th & September 28th



Session 9 - October 19th & November 9th



Session 10 - November 23rd & December 14th



Each session accounts for the PADI IDC Preparation Course, the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC), the Emergency First Response Instructor (EFRI) Course and the 2-day PADI Instructor Examination (IE) which is held in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia.



The Preparation Course is generally not compulsory for all candidates but is strongly advised for those who have lapsed in training for a period of time, those crossing over to PADI from an alternative organization and those who wish to develop their theory or skill application. The preparation course is a great way to assure yourself that you will make an easy transition in the IDC and get to know others on the course. The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) is entirely conducted by Holly Macleod, a Platinum rated Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director; who has a wealth of experience and been continuously recognized by the Diving Industry as the best possible place to take professional Scuba Diving Instructor level training. Holly has a wealth of Industry experience, having previously spent over 15 years working within the recreational diving industry in a variety of diving related jobs and in a range of geographical diving destinations. The program is entirely conducted by Holly, who has specifically designed a program to train candidates to a far superior level way over and above that generally found within Industry providing the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make a successful start within the diving industry. Once certified as a Scuba Diving Instructor candidates need to take the Emergency First Response Instructor Course (EFRI) allowing new Instructors to teach the range of First Aid courses within the PADI Educational System.



This PADI IDC Gili Islands Program really does give professional divers the best possible chance to become highly successful scuba diving Instructors in this exciting and dynamic industry. The PADI IDC Gili Islands Reviews really speak for themselves in terms of the pure quality of training provided by Holly and her sheer dedication to Instructor Development; an absolute must for Divemaster's and other Scuba Diving Professionals looking and making that step into a new career.



