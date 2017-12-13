The Breakie Bunch Learning Center Adopts 2 Families Through Volunteers of America

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2017 --Two local families are about to have a very happy holiday season thanks to The Breakie Bunch Learning Center, who adopted them through Volunteers of America. The Breakie Bunch Learning Center provides quality care and well-rounded early childhood education to children age 6 weeks to 12 years. Volunteers of America is a national, nonprofit, faith-based organization that helps vulnerable groups and those in need.



Between the two families are seven children, ranging in age from one month to 17 years old. While Volunteers of America guidelines suggest 1 toy per child, the team at The Breakie Bunch goes above and beyond that.



"We always try our best to get everything on the children's wish lists, as well as an outfit or two for each child," said Laura, Owner/Director of The Breakie Bunch Learning Center. "We also include grocery gift cards so the family can have a nice holiday meal."



The Breakie Bunch team wraps all of the gifts, which families can have delivered or can pick up.



"In our center, we provide quality childcare in terms of a safe environment, a place to build meaningful relationships, employing an educated staff, and creating a fun learning environment. It is important to us to help provide a happy holiday for as many children in our community as possible, which is why we adopt families through this program," said Laura, Owner/Director. "Our commitment to family extends beyond those whose children attend The Breakie Bunch Learning Center into the community at large. We encourage those who can to donate or adopt a family in need of their own."



The Breakie Bunch embarks on community outreach all year, including recently bringing local firefighters muffins and cards from the children at the center.