The Breakie Bunch Learning Center Introduces Trunk or Treat Competition

Waterford, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --The Breakie Bunch Learning Center will host a Trunk or Treat competition for parents and children of the Waterford community. The extra candy from each trunk will be collected and donated to the United States Army for the troops. The winning family with the best trunk decoration of the families of the learning center will win 50% off their tuition for 1 week.



Trunk or Treating is a popular trend sweeping the United States as an alternative to trick or treating for Halloween. Adults gather in a parking lot, in this instance at The Breakie Bunch Learning Center, with the trunks of their cars decorated and decked out for Halloween, as one would decorate their house. Instead of having children go house to house, the kids walk trunk to trunk to receive candy. Many parents believe that trunk or treating is safer for children than going house to house.



The Breakie Bunch Learning Center provides quality care and education for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age. Breakie Bunch is certified by the state of Michigan and has a rating of 3-stars through Michigan's quality rating system. The Breakie Bunch mission is to provide families with a safe, clean, loving, and educational setting where children feel at home. Their goal is for every child to be prepared to enter kindergarten with the academic and social skills needed to succeed.



"We are so excited to bring all the families together for a great Halloween celebration," says Breakie Bunch Owner Laura Breakie. "It will be a safe and fun night for all children as well as a great way to give back to our troops stationed around the world who are unable to be home and join in the Halloween festivities," she continued.



The Breakie Bunch Learning Center's Trunk or Treat celebration and competition will be held at The Breakie Bunch parking lot.