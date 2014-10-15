The Brew Factor Launches to Make the Birthplace of Microbrews Like Everyone's Own Hometown

Tualatin, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --The online “Grand Central Station” of microbrews, and the like, launches to familiarize its local audience with the wealth found at the head of a beer glass. The Brew Factor finds its way onto the scene with a bevy of information about all things beer in the Portland, Oregon area. From local craft breweries, brewery tours, beer deals and beer festival events the fastest growing directory finds itself at the hub of local spin.



Mark Anderson, founder of The Brew Factor said of the launch, “You know, if you want the best coffee you go to Seattle. For wine it’s California. But when it comes to the best in beer, you go to Portland, Oregon. In our neck of the woods you’re never more than 15 minutes away from a quality brewpub. And with the launch of this new guide we’re there to lead you right to the doorstep of the best of them.”



The brewpub directory and its corresponding Apple & Android apps will allow visitors to search for everything from breweries to brewpubs, beer supply stores and brewery tours via filtered searches. Results are given by category, distance, rating and special deals given by local beer establishments reviewed by other Brew Factor visitors. Taking insider information one step further, visitors can read the reviews left by the locals as well as leave some of their own.



Anderson adds, “These reviews are written by a community of active, expert local beer enthusiasts. People in this part of the country are serious about their beer. We like to think of them as beer aficionados minus the snobbery.”



Not slight on features TheBrewFactor.com offers browsing by category. Categories like Beer Breweries, Beer Supply Stores, Growler Fill Stations, Wholesale Beer Distributors and Beer of the Month Clubs among myriad other resources. It also provides featured listings, beer deals, articles and an entertainingly informative blog. Adding to the extensive list of valuable information The Beer Factor also offers a browse by location feature to offer the best breweries nationwide.



About The Brew Factor

The Brew Factor is the fastest growing brewery directory founded in Portland, Oregon area. The online community supports local craft breweries, brewery tours, beer deals and beer festival events. The Brew Factor is a local guide for places to eat, shop, drink, tour and relax.



Information:



To download The Brew Factor app for Apple IOS visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/brew-factor/id905294973?mt=8



To download The Brew Factor app for Android visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thebrewfactor&hl=en



Contact:

Mark Anderson

Founder

info@thebrewfactor.com

(503) 479-5479



Website:

http://www.thebrewfactor.com



Social Media:

www.facebook.com/thebrewfactor

https://twitter.com/TheBrewFactor

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-brew-factor